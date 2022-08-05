‘The Voice’ Finalist Recalls Scary Injury After Falling Off Stage on Live TV

“The Voice” runner-up Wendy Moten tripped on a monitor and fell down during season 21 of the show, causing a quick commercial break and later resulting in surgery for the singer.

Moten shared in December 2021 that she had to get surgery on her arm and that her elbow was “shattered.”

“My elbow is jacked up,” she told People at the time. “It’s shattered. It’s no good. I have to have surgery to put metal plates and bolts and things. So I’m amazed that I was able to still keep going with that knowledge.”

Moten Provided an Update on Her Injuries

Now, Moten is providing an update on her injuries. She spoke with People once again after her surgery.

According to the interview, she also had a broken right elbow and a piece of bone on her left hand. She also had a fractured wrist following the fall.

“I couldn’t use my arms at all,” she told the outlet. “It was a unique situation.”

When it came to the surgery, she shared that her elbow is “still crooked.”

“They put a titanium piece in my elbow to keep my arm together,” she shared, adding that she has to go to physical therapy three times each week. “Right now, my elbow is still crooked, and my fingers are crooked, but with the occupational therapy and the physical therapy I’m currently undergoing, I hope everything gets back to normal soon.”

Moten Recently Finished Her Tour

Moten was out on tour for the latter part of the month of July, performing in multiple venues across Alabama, Illinois, Iowa, North Carolina and Virgina.

She is currently on tour with singer Vince Gill, meaning she’s been able to make connections with an audience outside of her own, she told People.

“I would say 90% never heard of me before and the other 10% saw me on ‘The Voice,'” she shared with the outlet. “Nevertheless, I’ve been blessed to get these standing ovations every show. So, obviously they are listening, and I am just so moved that they stay on their feet. I’m making that connection with them. That’s always been the dream … to move people and do something to their spirit and keep them listening.”

Moten may also work with Blake Shelton, who was her coach on “The Voice,” in the future.

In an Instagram post published on December 21, 2021, Moten updated fans and let them know that something may be in the works.

“Counting the days until I have fully recovered from my elbow surgery so I can get back to work finishing recording my new music and performing live!!” Moten wrote.

She added, “I’ll most definitely keep you all posted, and I hope there’s something in the works with @blakeshelton too!!! Fingers crossed!!!”

Though the tease is just that, a tease of what may be to come in the future, it’s definitely a possibility that the two could collaborate and make something amazing. Coaches have worked with former contestants in the past, most recently when Kelly Clarkson teamed up for a duet with “The Voice” winner Jake Hoot in 2021.

Moten lost “The Voice” to Team Kelly’s trio Girl Named Tom.

“The Voice” is set to return to NBC in the fall of 2022. The season will feature coaches Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, Camila Cabello, and John Legend.

READ NEXT: Fans Beg Kelly Clarkson to Duet With Superstar After Talk-Show Interview