‘Voice’ Fans Say Contestant Was ‘Robbed’ After Finale

Twitter was ablaze on Tuesday night, with some viewers claiming that multiple contestants were “robbed” on the season finale of “The Voice.”

Girl Named Tom was crowned the winner of the season, but fans were split, with some saying that Hailey Mia was robbed, and others tweeting that Wendy deserved to win.

Wendy Moten was simply robbed!! The best talent did not win the voice this season…. This is laughable! #thevoicefinale #thevoice — Robinson A. P. (@Robinson_AP) December 15, 2021

Some went as far as saying they were “sick” with the results of the show.

Girl Named Tom Was a Frontrunner Heading Into the Finale

The most recent predictions from Gold Derby correctly placed Girl Named Tom as the frontrunners. According to the outlet, Girl Named Tom soared into the finale with 8/13 odds, followed by Wendy Moten with 31/10 odds of winning the season.

The final five consisted of Girl Named Tom, Wendy Moten, Hailey Mia, Jershika Maple, and Paris Winningham.

The newly-crowned winners spoke to Hollywood Life just before learning that they’d been named victorious, and said no matter the outcome, they “learned about [themselves.]”

Bekah Liechty told reporters, “We are very honored to have had this experience, to try it out, and to bring it. This is what we do, and we hope people like it and to have America vote us into the finale, the first trio, it is just like, what?! We are so humbled and grateful, and it really has given us a new confidence moving forward. It has been very helpful.”

Girl Named Tom consists of siblings Caleb, Josha, and Bekah Lieghty. The trio hails from Ohio, and while they were originally set on going to med school, per Parade, they decided to form a band for what their mother originally thought was a “one-year project.”

Speaking to the outlet, Joshua said of the trio’s parents, “I think they’re proud of us. They’re very supportive of what we want to do, and we’re really blessed to have their support in our lives. They were, ‘We were totally onboard with the idea for a year, but to keep going, I don’t know about that.’ I think at this point, they are probably totally onboard.”





This isn’t the first time the question of fairness has arose when it comes to “The Voice.” In November, fans questioned whether it was fair to have Wendy Moten compete when she has been performing professionally for decades.

In fact, Moten had a single chart in the UK in 1994 that also rose to number 5 on the adult contemporary charts in 1993. She has toured with the likes of Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, Martina McBride, and Vince Gill, according to her website.

The ‘Voice’ Winner Was Leaked Early

Before “Voice” coach Carson Daly announced that Girl Named Tom was taking home the cake, some eagle-eyed viewers noticed that the show’s mobile app revealed the winner earlier in the day on December 14, 2021.

The trio was labeled “winner” on the “Artists” page of the mobile app. That later proved to be correct.

During Tuesday night’s performance, a star-studded lineup took to the stage, including Carrie Underwood, Coldplay, Ed Sheeran, Alicia Keys, Walker Hayes, Keke Palmer, and Tori Kelly.