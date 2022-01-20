WATCH: ‘The Voice’ Runner-Up Wendy Moten Performs on ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’

Season 21 “The Voice” runner-up Wendy Moten has made her first live appearance since the show’s finale and the later surgery she had to have on her elbow.

During the season, Moten ultimately lost to Kelly Clarkson’s team when sibling trio Girl Named Tom took the win.

Unfortunately for fans, Moten was once again the backup singer for a band. She joined Keb’ Mo’ as the Blues artist performed “Good To Be (Home Again)” on “The Kelly Clarkson Show” on January 18, 2022.

Clarkson did not mention Moten’s presence, which is a little odd, seeing as she just spent months alongside Moten during the competition reality show.

“Why didn’t you mention he was singing with Wendy Moten? You know who she is,” one person wrote in the YouTube comment section on the video.

During the performance, Moten is not wearing a sling or any type of cast on her arm. She fell and broke part of her arm after a performance on “The Voice,” and she later revealed that she’d be needing surgery on that arm.

Fans took to the comments on YouTube to let the show know they saw Moten in the background.

“That’s Wendy Moten as the back up singer,” one person commented. “She was the 1st runner in the 2021 The Voice who was in Blake Shelton’s team. Glad to see her thriving.”

Another wrote, “The lady back up singer was the 1st runner up of The Voice on Blake Shelton’s team. I forgot her name but remember the face and the voice. Good to see her thriving.”

Moten did perform once again this week, however. She performed the National Anthem at the Memphis Grizzlies and Chicago Bulls game on Martin Luther King Jr. Game.

“Wendy Moten singing the National Anthem yesterday at the Memphis Grizzlies vs Chicago Bulls game,” Moten wrote on Instagram alongside a video of her performance. “CONGRATULATIONS @memgrizz for another WIN!!”

She added, “Oh! And pictures coming later today of me performing with 5 time Grammy Winner KEB MO @kebmomusic on the @kellyclarksonshow which aired on TODAY.”

What’s Next for Wendy Moten?

Moten will be recording new music for her fans soon, she shared on Instagram.

“Counting the days until I have fully recovered from my elbow surgery so I can get back to work finishing recording my new music and performing live!!!” she shared. “I’ll most definitely keep you all posted and I hope there’s something in the works with @blakeshelton too!!! Fingers crossed!”

It’s possible that Moten was actually hinting at an upcoming project with her coach from the show. Shelton was a huge supporter of Moten during her time on “The Voice,” advocating at every turn for her to win the show.

Though she did not come away with the cash prize or record deal, she will still be releasing newly recorded music in the upcoming year.

According to PopCulture, Moten had her surgery at the Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee, on December 17.

“The Voice” has not yet been renewed for season 22. If the show is renewed, then it will return in the fall cycle of 2022, likely in mid-September.

