‘The Voice’: What Does the Winner Win?

Tonight, the winner of “The Voice” will be crowned, but what exactly will they walk away with?

The winner of “The Voice” walks away with a $100,000 cash prize and a recording contract with Universal Music Group, according to Taste of Country.

The outlet reported that for the past two seasons, the winners have taken home the aforementioned prizes, and noted that in previous seasons, Big Machine Label Group also has given out record deals to winners.

Here’s what else you need to know:

The Contract Is Reportedly a 32-Page Document

In 2014, The New York Daily News reported that “The Voice” comes with a 32-page legal document that allows for “plenty of potential for fakery during the production of the supposed reality show.”

A legal expert who read the contract told The New York Daily News, “The second clause of this document says to contestants, ‘F–k you,’. And if you missed it, the clauses that follow say, ‘F–k you.'”

The contract also states that the NBC series can do the following: change the rules at any time, eliminate contestants at any time, ignore the show’s voting system, force contestants to undergo medical or psychological testing, and even release the results on TV, according to the New York Daily News.

The outlet added, “These and other clauses offer a glimpse into what may have been behind the surprise elimination last season of fan-favorite Judith Hill and a bizarre episode last May in which producers admitted they had discarded thousands of votes cast via the Internet and social media.”

Sundance Head Reveals All to the Washington Post

In 2019, Sundance Head, the winner of Season 11 of “The Voice”, spoke to the Washington Post about life since winning “The Voice.”

“’The Voice’ has done a million great things for me; I wouldn’t be here if I wasn’t on that show. So I’m grateful to have the opportunity,” Head said.

He did, however, admit that getting his record off the ground since winning “The Voice” was no easy task. “It’s really depressing to come from such an accolade like winning ‘The Voice’ to a place where you’re not getting anywhere,” he said to The Washington Post. “For me, it’s taken two years to be able to get the correct support system behind me to be able to release this record nationally.”

The outlet reported that right after winning the NBC show, Head was signed by Republic Records, owned by Universal. With the new label, he decided “what [he was] going to do as far as the [debut] record.”

Hey @NBCTheVoice do you remember me? I would also like to “drop by”… been patiently waiting here but we’re coming up on 2 years already. All the best Season 11 2016 Champ Sundance! So much has happened and it’s time to show everyone. Talk to you soon. pic.twitter.com/p8yf0dT2MX — Sundance Head (@SundanceHead) December 5, 2018

He said that he and the company could not come to an agreement on which single to release, and he was soon after released from the contract.

The outlet described him as being “back to square one” shortly after, with no idea how to gain momentum again. The Washington Post wrote, “While Head promoted his album, he was disappointed he did not receive support on social media from ‘The Voice’ about his new music. At first, he did not want to call out the show publicly, but in December, he could not help but tweet a picture of himself holding his trophy. ‘Hey @NBCTheVoice do you remember me? I would also like to ‘drop by’ … been patiently waiting here but we’re coming up on 2 years already.”

In the interview, Head said of “The Voice” contract, “It’s as thick as a Bible, and you just want to get on TV. You don’t know what it says. They could take your firstborn kid, you don’t have any idea.”

The finale of “The Voice” airs tonight, Tuesday, at 8 p.m. Easter and Pacific time on NBC.