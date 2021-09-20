When ‘The Voice’ Season 21 Live Shows & Voting Starts

The Voice” returns to NBC on Monday, September 20 at 8 p.m. Eastern time for its twenty-first season.

The first several episodes of “The Voice” are dedicated to the audition rounds where contestants will sing for returning coaches Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, and John Legend plus one new coach, Ariana Grande. New episodes of “The Voice” air on Monday and Tuesday nights.

After the blind auditions come the battle rounds, the knockouts, the playoffs, and finally the live performance shows where the audience can vote for their favorite performers.

So when do the live shows with voting start this season? Read on to find out.

How ‘The Voice’ Schedule Works

Three weeks of episodes are typically dedicated to blind auditions on “The Voice.” That means the battle rounds likely won’t start until the second week of October. During the battle rounds, each coach will have to eliminate half of their team with the help of their battle advisors. Contestants sing a duet with another member of their team, trying to outshine each other.

This year’s battle advisors are Jason Aldean, Dierks Bentley, Camila Cabello, and Kristin Chenoweth. The battle rounds typically last two weeks.

After the battle rounds come the knockout rounds. Here contestants face off against members of their team again. It’s similar to the battle rounds except this time contestants choose their own songs and perform solo. The knockout rounds typically last two weeks.

When Do the Live Episodes Start?

After the knockout rounds come the playoffs, the first live episodes of the season. In the knockouts, the top 24 contestants compete for a spot in the top 12.

If the show follows its normal schedule this season, the live knockout rounds will begin on Monday, November 8. This will also be the first time the audience has a chance to vote for their favorite contestants. Once the top 12 is solidified, the remainder of the season will consist of live shows with audience voting.

According to “The Voice”‘s ticket calendar, dates for live shows will be coming soon. Those who wish to attend live shows must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

What to Expect from the Blind Auditions

During the blind auditions, the four coaches will listen to contestants sing with their chairs turned backward. If they like what they hear, the coaches can hit their “I Want You” buzzer.

If more than one coach hits their buzzer, the contestant gets to pick which coach they want to work with. If none of the coaches hit their buzzer, the contestant is eliminated. Each coach gets to use one block during the audition rounds. This allows them to block another coach from getting a certain contestant on their team.

We already know from the season 21 trailer that there is at least one contestant who got all four coaches to turn their chairs around. The trailer shows Ariana Grande and John Legend going head-to-head trying to convince a contestant to join their team.

There’s sure to be a lot of good-natured competition between the coaches this season, especially with Grande joining the team. Tune in for the first two episodes of “The Voice” on Monday, September 20 and Tuesday, September 21 at 8 p.m. Eastern time.

