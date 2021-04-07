Blake Shelton Hints at When He’ll Leave ‘The Voice’

Blake Shelton has been a coach on NBC’s The Voice since the show started airing a decade ago. In an interview with Hoda Kotb when he was guest-hosting Today With Hoda & Jenna on March 31, 2021, Shelton hinted at when he might think about leaving the show for good.

Shelton is the only original coach left on the competition show, and he’s won the competition more than anyone else has. Currently, the coaches that return each season alongside Shelton are John Legend and Kelly Clarkson, and the other chair is filled in with a rotating cast that currently consists of Nick Jonas, Gwen Stefani and newcomer Ariana Grande.

So, with all that star power, when will Shelton finally leave the big red coaching chair for good?

Shelton Hinted at Leaving ‘The Voice’ Within a Few Years

In his talk with Kotb, Shelton talked vaguely about leaving his life in Hollywood and The Voice.

Kotb asked him if he could picture himself and his fiance Gwen Stefani “just out in Oklahoma; not jetting all over the place… just kind of living a simpler life when you look way, way down the road?”

Shelton had an interesting response to Kotb.

“I hope that’s not too far down the road,” he told her. “Ten years sounds like way too long to me. I’d like to see that sooner than later.”

He added, “I mean, we’ve both pretty much taken it to the limit as far as our careers go and touring and now the television thing. It’s been fortunate to accomplish a lot of things. But, hopefully, at some point, we get a chance to live some life.”

Shelton & Stefani Hope to Get Married in Summer 2021

In the same segment, Shelton talked about when he hopes to get married to his fiance. The couple has said that they’ll be waiting for the COVID-19 restrictions to be lifted to finally tie the knot so their families can be at the wedding in person.

Now, Shelton thinks that they can be married this summer since some restrictions have been lifted.

“I’m afraid if she and I wait until next November, then I’m right back into The Voice cycle again,” he told Kotb. “And I really want to be able to have plenty of time before and after.”

Shelton and Stefani have both invited plenty of huge names to their nuptials, albeit jokingly in some cases.

First, Shelton said that he wanted Adam Levine to perform at the wedding, but Levine denied the request, jokingly saying that Shelton wouldn’t be able to “afford” him performing at the wedding.

Then, Stefani got a request from former The Voice coach Miley Cyrus, who asked to be the wedding singer and promised to be on her best behavior.

Finally, Stefani asked Ellen DeGeneres to be her maid of honor at the wedding.

“You just tell me the time and the place and I will be there,” DeGeneres told Stefani.

The Voice airs on Mondays at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific time on NBC.

READ NEXT: ‘The Voice’ Coaches Share Behind-the-Scenes Photos