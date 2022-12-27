Blake Shelton Reveals If & When He Would Return to ‘The Voice’ After Coaching Exit

Blake Shelton is leaving NBC’s “The Voice” following spring 2023’s season 23, the country star announced during the season 22 season.

Now, Shelton is sharing exactly how the show could get him to return after he officially leaves his coaching chair. In an interview with ET Online after the show’s finale, Shelton shared that he would still come back as a mentor if he were asked. That is, he would return for his wife, Gwen Stefani.

“Oh my God, I’d be honored to be Gwen’s mentor,” Shelton told the outlet. “Whatever she tells me to do, I’m gonna do.”

He also said he was a little emotional about the fact that season 22 was the last he and Stefani would share as “The Voice” coaches.

“But it will be the last time she and I do this together, and it is crazy to think of how the show changed my life,” he told the outlet. “I was so wrapped up in this that I didn’t even think about that, and now you’re trying to make me emotional!”

What Comes Next For Shelton?

Shelton has been a fixture on “The Voice” since it began airing over a decade ago.

Now, however, he’s set to focus on other aspects of his life.

According to a source speaking with ET Online, Shelton will be using his focus on other projects and other aspects of his life.

“Blake will continue to focus on ‘The Voice’ through the new season and also his new show, ‘Barmageddon,’ music, his 2023 tour, and – of course – his family and life on his farm,” the source told the outlet. “He’s just focusing on other projects both personally and professionally.

Stefani has three children, Kingston, 14, Zuma, 12, and Apollo, 6. Shelton is close with the boys and even asked them for permission ahead of proposing to their mother, according to People.

The two officially tied the knot in July 2021 in an intimate ceremony on their Oklahoma Ranch. “The Voice” host and Shelton’s long-time friend, Carson Daly, acted as the officiant for the wedding.

Shelton Wrestled With the Idea of Leaving ‘The Voice’

In the statement about officially leaving the show, Shelton said in the statement an in his Instagram post about the situation that he has been wrestling with the news.

“I’ve been wrestling with this for a while, and I’ve decided that it’s time for me to step away from The Voice after Season 23,” Shelton shared. “This show has changed my life in every way for the better, and it will always feel like home to me. It’s been a hell of a ride over these 12 years of chair turns, and I want to thank everyone at The Voice from NBC, every producer, the writers, musicians, crew and catering people; you are the best.”

He added, “It takes a lot of work, passion, and adult beverages (Ha!) to pull off a live show twice a week. I’ve made lifelong bonds with Carson and every single one my fellow Coaches over the years, including my wife Gwen Stefani!”

Shelton has won “The Voice” nine times. He won in season 2 with Jermaine Paul, season 3 with Cassadee Pope, Season 4 with Danielle Bradbery, Season 7 with Craig Wayne Boyd, Season 11 with Sundance Head, Season 13 with Chloe Kohanski, Season 18 with Todd Tilghman, and most recently in season 20 with Cam Anthony. He also pulled through with the win in season 22 with country singer Bryce Leatherwood.

“The Voice” is set to return in the spring of 2022 with coaches Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, Niall Horan, and Chance the Rapper.