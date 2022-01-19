Adam Levine on Leaving ‘The Voice’: Everything the Star Has Said

Adam Levine was one of the original coaches on NBC’s “The Voice,” but the Maroon 5 frontman left the show after season 16 of the show.

Levine’s departure was very public, but there have been different reports on the reasons he actually left the show.

According to TVLine’s 2019 report, Levine and the rest of the season 16 coaches were set to pre-tape the Semifinals that season on a Sunday, but Levine did not want to go. He had no artists remaining on his team at the time, so he had no chance of winning the show.

The Monday following the taping, the four coaches were set to perform in New York. Sources told TV Line that Levine was being difficult and did not want to attend the taping, and he reportedly expressed his frustration openly.

However, as noted by Good Housekeeping, the aforementioned rumors were not confirmed by NBC, so “take it with a grain of salt.”

Read on to learn more about what Levine has said about why he left “The Voice.”

He Wanted to Spend Time with Family

According to USA Today, Levine said he needed a break from “The Voice” when he announced his exit.

Host Carson Daly reported the news, saying, “Of course many viewers will miss watching his frenemy relationship with Blake Shelton. He’ll always be a cherished member of ‘The Voice’ family, and of course, we wish him nothing but the best.”

Levine spoke with Howard Stern about how he just needed a break from the show overall.

“The moment I walked away, it felt really good,” he said at the time. “I was beyond fortunate to go through all of it but it got to the point where I got married and had two kids. She’s a great mom, and you’re lucky if you get to fall in love twice.”

In 2020, on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Levine said, “I miss [The Voice]. I really do miss it. We all know how I feel about Blake. You know, that guy. But I wanted to stop at this point and be with my young family.” About his children, he said, “I’m obsessed with them. I adore them in a way I never thought I could adore another person.”

Levine said at the time that he would return to the show in the future, though that has since likely changed.

Levine Told Fans he Would Not Return in 2020

In an Instagram Q&A with his fans in the fall of 2020, Levine was asked about returning to “The Voice.”

“Come back to ‘The Voice’?” one of his followers asked.

“No Thanks?” he wrote as a reply.

It’s likely, then, based on that reply, that Levine will not be returning to the show anytime soon even if there were rumors surrounding executives wanting him to come back to the show, which Gossip Cop rated as “totally false.”

“The Voice” has not yet been renewed for season 22. If the show is renewed, then it will return in the fall cycle of 2022, likely in mid-September.

