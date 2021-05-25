Everything Adam Levine’s Said About Why He Left The Voice

Adam Levine left NBC’s “The Voice” after season 16 of the show, and he returned to the stage for the first time during the season 20 finale. Levine left “The Voice” in 2018 after being in a coaching chair for 16 seasons alongside Blake Shelton.

There have been multiple reasons for Levine’s departure reported, but he has only spoken about the matter a few times.

TV Line reported in 2019 that Adam Levine and the rest of the coaches on “The Voice” were set to pre-tape the Semifinals for season 16 on a Sunday, but Levine did not want to go to the taping as he had no artists left on his team. The next day, all four coaches were set to appear and perform at the NBC Upfronts Presentation in New York.

Sources told TV Line that Levine was being difficult and did not want to attend the taping, and he reportedly expressed his frustration openly.

Levine Said He Needed a Break & Wanted Family Time

According to USA Today, Levine said he needed a break from “The Voice” when he announced his exit.

Host Carson Daly reported the news, saying, “Of course many viewers will miss watching his frenemy relationship with Blake Shelton. He’ll always be a cherished member of The Voice family, and of course, we wish him nothing but the best.”

Though he has mentioned that he misses being on the show, he also says that he’s happy he took a break from the non-stop lifestyle he’d been living.

On The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Levine said, “I miss [The Voice]. I really do miss it. We all know how I feel about Blake. You know, that guy. But I wanted to stop at this point and be with my young family.” About his children, he said, “I’m obsessed with them. I adore them in a way I never thought I could adore another person.”

Levine said at the time that he would return to the show in the future.

He also spoke with Howard Stern about how he just needed a break from the show overall.

“The moment I walked away, it felt really good,” he said at the time. “I was beyond fortunate to go through all of it but it got to the point where I got married and had two kids. She’s a great mom, and you’re lucky if you get to fall in love twice.”

Levine Said ‘No Thanks’ About Returning to ‘The Voice’ in 2020

Though he previously said that he would want to return eventually, in 2020, he told a fan the opposite.

In an Instagram Q&A with his fans in the fall of 2020, Levine was asked about returning to “The Voice.”

“Come back to ‘The Voice’?” one of his followers asked.

“No Thanks?” he wrote as a reply.

It’s likely, then, based on that reply, that Levine will not be returning to the show anytime soon even if there were rumors surrounding executives wanting him to come back to the show, which Gossip Cop rated as “totally false.”

On May 15, 2020, Levine appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! to surprise a fan who is a nurse working on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic. Kimmel saw that the fan, Samantha Brown, was a huge Maroon 5 fan, so he had the singer, Adam Levine, stop by to say hi.

“You’re amazing, by the way, we love you,” Levine told her, and she said she missed seeing him on “The Voice.” That led to Levine mentioning that he missed his old friend and fellow coach Blake Shelton.

“The Voice” airs on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern on NBC.

