Why Gwen Stefani & Ex-Husband Gavin Rossdale Got Divorced

Superstar Gwen Stefani recently announced her engagement to fellow The Voice coach Blake Shelton. Stefani was previously married to Gavin Rossdale, who she shares children with.

Stefani and Rossdale got divorced in 2015, and for the reason at the time, they cited irreconcilable differences, according to ET online. They’d been married for 13 years, and they had three children: Kingston, Zuma and Apollo. Apollo was the youngest, at just 6 years old when his parents filed for divorce.

Rumors surrounding the public divorce started swirling immediately, but the couple has since opened up about the reasons behind the split. Read on to learn more about their relationship and divorce.

Stefani and Rossdale Cited Irreconcilable Differences

In an interview with The Guardian in early 2020, Rossdale opened up about his divorce, saying that his most embarrassing moment was “the gross and lopsided spectre of the crumbling of my marriage.”

In 2016, Stefani also opened up about the divorce and said that she was embarrassed by what had happened, she told Glamour.

“I don’t think you’ll talk to one person who didn’t make it in a marriage who’s not gonna feel that way,” she said about the embarrassment. “The intention of being married is the vow, right? You want to put everything into it to make it a success.”

She added that she felt as though she failed at her marriage, though she hadn’t wanted to.

“People can say whatever they want to about me, and I don’t get too affected. But I didn’t want them to think I was a failure. There’s nothing weird about how I felt.”

Rumors Surrounding the Divorce Alleged Infidelity

Though neither Rossdale nor Stefani has openly talked about infidelity in their marriage, the rumor mill surrounding their divorce previously said that Rossdale cheated on Stefani with their nanny.

Rossdale told The Guardian that he wouldn’t be dwelling on the past and their divorce and instead chooses to focus on the present and the time he spends with his four children.

“Life is just a series of chapters, and it’s essential to try not to bring older chapters into new chapters,” he told the outlet. He said his favorite recent memory was when he spent time with all four of his children on his birthday.

The couple faced issues of co-parenting during the coronavirus pandemic when Stefani chose to quarantine with her now-fiance Blake Shelton in Oklahoma.

“I did the first two weeks with them, then they went to Oklahoma,” Rossdale told SiriusXM’s Trunk Nation. He added that it was very tricky for divorced parents because you could never truly be sure who was around your children when they weren’t with you.

They kept up to date with a lot of FaceTime, though, so he never lost touch with his children.

Rossdale and Stefani got divorced in August 2015. Stefani announced her engagement to The Voice costar Blake Shelton in October 2020 after five years of dating.

The Voice airs on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

READ NEXT: This Former ‘The Voice’ Contestant Just Married Their High School Sweetheart