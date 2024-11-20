Fans Raise Questions After 2nd Contestant Suddenly Quits ‘The Voice’

The “Voice” has lost another contestant, Mor Ilderton, who suddenly left the show and Gwen Stefani’s team during the November 18 episode.

Stefani made the revelation during the show, telling Sting, “We had Mor, who I stole, but he had to go home, so it’s just gonna be the two of them.” Ilderton’s exodus was announced during the Knockouts.

Fans expressed disappointment and raised questions on Ilderton’s Instagram page, with one writing, “Why are you not on the voice anymore? You were my favorite!!!” Another fan wrote, “Should’ve stayed on the voice, for as long as you could.”

According to Deadline, it’s not clear why Ilderton quit.

According to People Magazine, Ilderton left the show after the November 11 departure of another contestant, Tammer Frick, who was on Michael Bublé’s team. Frick also did not give a reason for leaving Season 26 of the show.

Just days before he quit the show, Ilderton teased his new single on Instagram, although it’s not clear if that’s why he left. “Yo, I’m Mor! You may know me from this season of NBC the Voice. If not I’m a folk artist out of wv and I’m releasing a single nov 22nd called Stranger and it’s the song that’s playing now. Come along this journey with me,” he wrote with a video showing him singing the song.

On November 19, he posted a link to his Instagram story on how people can “pre-save” the single.

Fans Wrote That Mor Ilderton Was 1 of Their Favorite Contestants

Fans expressed sadness on Ilderton’s Instagram comment thread that he left the show.

“You were One of my favorites on the Voice. But I wish you well my friend. Your voice is undeniably awesome,” a fan wrote.

“I was so sad to hear you left the Voice! You were/ are one of my favs and I know you will go far no matter where you end up. You are such an amazing artist,” another fan wrote.

“Very sad,” a fan wrote on X.

Stefani told Entertainment Tonight that the show is “mysterious” because “you never know what’s going to happen.”

ET reported that “Mor left the building and won’t be participating in the Knockouts,” adding that he “unexpectedly quits” during the episode.

Mor Ilderton Discovered He Had a ‘Knack’ for Playing Guitar Only 5 Years Ago, the Network Says

According to his NBC bio, Ilderton’s “musical journey began five years ago when he spontaneously picked up a guitar and discovered he had a knack for playing. Playing instruments became a source of solace during his teen years, and he soon added singing to his talents.”

“Despite his passion, Mor went to college to pursue a biology degree. Mor’s paternal uncle and grandmother raised him since he was 2 years old, as his parents were unable to care for him. With his uncle being a Marine Corps veteran, living with him has provided Mor with structure and discipline, for which he is eternally grateful,” the bio continues.

“His grandmother, uncle, and aunt are all incredibly supportive of him, whether he wants to advance a career in music or biology. In the past couple of years, Mor has started to share his songs on TikTok and even released a track, ‘Welcome Sign.’ It recently surpassed 125,000 streams on all platforms and more than 80,000 streams on Spotify alone. Mor is balancing his path toward a career in medicine and his ultimate dream of pursuing music full-time,” it says.