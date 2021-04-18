Here’s Why Morgan Wallen Won’t Be Touring in 2021

Country music star Morgan Wallen won’t be going on tour, at least not in 2021.

Wallen, a former contestant on The Voice, announced in a letter to fans via social media on April 13th that he won’t be touring this summer anymore. His decision comes two months after a home video obtained by TMZ surfaced online of the “Whiskey Glasses” singer using the n-word, along with other profanities, during a night out with friends in February.

In light of Wallen’s on-camera slur, his music was pulled from country radio per Variety, and fellow country music stars, including Kelsea Ballerini, lashed out against the singer’s actions on social media, as Heavy reported back in March. Wallen was also dropped by his record label, Big Loud, according to Forbes. And the Academy of Country Music Awards announced in February he wouldn’t be allowed to participate in this year’s show airing in April.

Despite it all, Wallen’s music continued to climb the charts. His sophomore album Dangerous: The Double Album, which was released in January, spent 10 weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, according to Billboard. Wallen appeared on The Voice back in 2014 but did not win per People.

In the letter to his fans, Wallen announced future tour dates, including festivals and his opening act in Luke Bryan‘s Proud to Be Right Here Tour, are all canceled. So what else did the letter say?

Here’s What Wallen Wrote To His Fans

In a handwritten letter posted on both Twitter and Instagram, Wallen started out by thanking his fans for their support. He wrote, “I know my corner hasn’t been the most popular one to stand in recently, but many of you did anyway.” Wallen had issued an apology via Instagram in February shortly after TMZ released the video.

Though Wallen didn’t directly mention the video in his letter, he did hint at how he was working to improve himself following the incident. “I’ve taken a couple months away & I feel like I’ve really worked on myself,” he wrote. “I’m proud of the work I’ve put in & many ways thankful to have had the time to do it.”

Though Wallen won’t be touring this summer, he reassured fans that they’ll be seeing him “sooner than later.” Adding, “My story is far from over & getting back out to see y’all is all I can think about.”

Wallen Wasn’t Allowed at the ACM Awards This Year

You won’t see Wallen at the 56th annual Academy of Country Music Awards airing on April 18th. The academy announced on its official Twitter page back in February that the country singer wouldn’t be a part of this year’s show:

“The Academy of Country Music will halt Morgan Wallen’s potential involvement and eligibility for this year’s 56th Academy of Country Music Awards cycle…The Academy does not condone or support intolerance or behavior that doesn’t align with our commitment and dedication to diversity and inclusion.”

Country star Mickey Guyton, who is co-hosting the awards show with Keith Urban, told E! News that the “topic of inclusivity” will be addressed on the show as a result of the Wallen scandal. Adding, “I’m part of the ACM Diversity Task Force….We started this in 2019, and they have been relentlessly working on diversifying the awards in front of the camera and behind the scenes. And that is showing up on the awards. And I’m just so excited to be a part of that change.”

