‘The Voice’ Coach to Star in New Musical Movie

Good news, fellow Ozians: the film adaptation of the beloved Broadway musical “Wicked” is coming and the cast is star-studded.

Pop sensation and coach on NBC’s “The Voice” Ariana Grande revealed that she’s going to be part of the film in an Instagram post. Grande will play Glinda opposite Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba. The two leading ladies congratulated each other on their roles with flowers and cards.

“The part was made for you, I look forward to sharing this musical journey with you,” Erivo wrote in a card to Grande, which the “Thank U Next” singer posted on Instagram. Grande’s card to Erivo can be seen on Erivo’s Instagram. The note reads, “Honored does not even begin to cover it. I cannot wait to hug you. See you in Oz.”

Erivo is an Emmy, Grammy, and Tony award-winning performer. She is best known for portraying Harriet Tubman in the 2019 film “Harriett,” for which she received an Oscar nomination.

Grande’s Adorable Backstory With the Original Glinda

Not everyone knows that Grande got her start in musical theatre. In 2008, Grande appeared in the Broadway musical “13” when she was just 15 years old. This was before her stint on Nickelodeon or her pop career.

During her first season as a coach on “The Voice,” Grande’s Battle Rounds Advisor was none other than her friend and idol Kristin Chenoweth, who originated the role of Glinda on Broadway. While a guest on “The Kelly Clarkson Show” in 2019, Chenoweth revealed that she first met Grande when she came backstage with her grandmother after a performance of “Wicked.”

Grande’s grandmother told Chenoweth that her young granddaughter wanted to become a singer. Grande sang a little for Chenoweth who was shocked by her talent. She gave Grande a magic wand to hang onto. Flash forward and the two singers have performed in “Hairspray Live!” on NBC and released a duet together.

Chenoweth shared a throwback photo of her first time meeting Grande in a congratulatory Instagram post.

Grande Has Always Wanted to Play Glinda

While some fans have wanted Grande to play the role of Elphaba since her stunning performance of “When I Meet the Wizard” for the Wicked 15th Anniversary Special, Grande has had her eye on the role of Glinda for quite some time.

Back in 2011, she tweeted, “Loved seeing Wicked again…amazing production! Made me realize again how badly I want 2 play Glinda at some point in my life! #DreamRole.” In a 2013 interview with Kidd Kraddick, Grande pleased the audience by sinking snippets of “For Good” from Wicked to prove she was a fan.



Grande even did a duet with recording artist MIKA in 2013 that samples Glinda’s song “Popular.” And did we mention she does an incredible impersonation of Chenoweth? She’s basically been leaving a trail of bread crumbs (or should we say a yellow brick road) that she’d be playing Glinda one day for years.

When Will the Wicked Movie Be Released?

According to Deadline, production for “Wicked” will begin in the summer of 2022 in the United Kingdom. That means fans of Grande, Erivo, and the Broadway musical still have a while to wait.

Until then, you can still go see “Wicked” on Broadway.

