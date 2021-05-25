Could Kenzie Wheeler Win The Voice 2021 Tonight?

Kenzie Wheeler is the lone member of Team Kelly going into tonight’s finale of The Voice. As the singing competition gets ready to crown its winner, what are the chances the 22-year-old Dover, Florida native will take home the trophy?

The Gold Derby ranked the former baseball player as the second most likely winner tonight, coming in closely behind Team Blake’s Cam Anthony.

“Kenzie may not have the most exciting stage presence, but his class country style is so genuine to his character that it’s hard to not be drawn in by his voice,” explains the outlet. “His semi-final performance of ‘He Stopped Loving Her Today,’ while not the episode-ending showstopper we could have hoped for, was his most dynamic number yet and is a good sign that he’s ready to dig even deeper for the finale.”

Victor Solomon on John Legend’s Team, Rachel Mac on Nick Jonas’ team and Jordan Matthew Young of Blake Shelton’s team round out the remainder of the top five. Yet, TVLine agrees the real race comes down to Anthony and Wheeler, with the r&b singer edging out the country crooner.

During the first part of the finale, Wheeler stuck to his roots singing country classics “Heartland” by George Strait and “The Keeper of the Stars” by Tracy Byrd. TVLine graded the performances A and C respectively. Yet, Anthony averaged a grade A in the finale.

TVLine also ran a fan poll for who deserves to win. The mullet-haired contestant came in second, with Anthony earning more than 70% of the vote.

Team Blake’s Cam Anthony Is the Favored Winner

Wheeler’s biggest competitor is Anthony, a fan-favorite on Shelton’s team.

“While there’s no denying that Blake as a coach has a lot of pull among the show’s core audience, he has said many times already this season that Cam is destined to become the first superstar that the series has ever produced,” notes The Gold Derby. The outlet added, “Cam has proven himself to be as versatile and passionate as he is consistent and creative.”

Breaking down his performances, TVLine said his finale performance of “Stand Up” by Cynthia Erivo “should win a Grammy, never mind the Voice.”

In a surprising move, he covered Bon Jovi’s “Wanted Dead or Alive.” After the performance, his coach said, “There are people who are born with talent, and then there are people who are born with whatever you were born with. We all know what it is that we’re witnessing here, congratulations, Cam. You’re a star, man.”

Kelly Clarkson Has Won Three Seasons

Kelly Clarkson debuted on The Voice in season 14. Since then, she has won a total of three times.

The Grammy winner won in her first season, taking Bryann Cartelli to the end. She repeated that success in the next cycle, with Chevel Shepherd winning. Her most recent win was in season 17 with another country singer, Jake Hoot.

If Wheeler won, he would not only be her Clarkson’s fourth winner but third country singer to take home the trophy.

READ NEXT: Kenzie Wheeler on The Voice: Who Is the Singer?