Who Won the Four-Way Knockout on ‘The Voice’?

Tonight, Devan Blake Jones was revealed as the winner of the Four-Way Knockouts on NBC’s “The Voice.”

During season 20 of “The Voice,” four contestants were saved from elimination by each celebrity coach following the Knockout Rounds. On April 26, those artists performed against one another in hopes of winning America’s vote and making it to the live shows, which started airing Monday. Only one could make it through.

Jones beat Team Blake’s Emma Caroline, Team Kelly’s Savanna Woods, and Team Legend’s Carolina Rial.

WARNING: Spoilers for the Four-Way Knockouts live reveal episode of “The Voice” follow. Do not read on if you don’t want to know who made it through.

Below is a live recap of the results as they aired.

‘The Voice’ 2021 Knockouts Recap

At the start of the first live episode of the season, the four Knockouts contestants stood together onstage, and host Carson Daly gave each of them a chance to thank their fans before announcing the winner.

When Daly announced Jones as the winner of the Four-Way Knockouts, he placed his hands over his mouth and mouthed “thank you” as his coach Jonas stood up and clapped for his team member.

Jones is joining the top 17 Monday night for a chance to make it to the top 9.

NBC’s “The Voice” airs on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern on NBC.

