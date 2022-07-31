‘Voice’ Champ Hits Out at People Who Say Show Winners Aren’t Successful

Some fans think that winners of NBC’s “The Voice” cannot go on to have successful careers, though that has not always been the case. One winner took to social media to slam fans who say that no winners of the singing competition show have been successful.

Cassadee Pope was one of the first winners of “The Voice,” taking home the title at the tail-end of season 3 of the show, which aired in 2012. The star was part of Team Blake, and she has been regularly recording music and touring since her time on the show.

Overall, Pope has released eight albums and EPs, and she has gone out on tour multiple times.

Pope Hit Out at a Fan Who Says No ‘The Voice’ Winners Are Successful

In a TikTok video, Pope called a recent exchange “awkward.”

“When you wake up being tagged on a Twitter thread that started with someone saying they don’t remember anyone who won The Voice being successful afterwards…” she wrote as the text in the video.

For the caption, she wrote, “#awkward 😉 #thevoice @nbcthevoice #overyou”

The tweet Pope seems to be referring to reads, “‘The Voice’ is going on their 22nd season, and I couldn’t name a single winner if my life depended on it.”

In the comments, many people mentioned Pope as an example of a successful artist from the show.

In the comments, Pope clarified that she wasn’t upset.

“I wasn’t upset over this,” she wrote. “I just thought it was funny that people were tagging me to say ‘she’s successful!’ So then I could see the OG mean tweet.”

Why Aren’t ‘The Voice’ Winners Successful?

Depending on the idea of what the word “successful” means in the music industry, some winners of “The Voice” did go on to become successful musicians.

Jordan Smith, the season 9 winner, went on to have plenty of singles hit the number one spot on iTunes and was the first artist to have three songs on the Christian charts. He was also the first artist to hold the top two spots on that chart.

According to The Huffington Post, “The Voice” is more about making bigger stars out of its coaches than it is about making the American Dream come true for contestants. Style Caster also reports that the show’s focus is more on the coaches, and that has panned out in their own personal careers.

Pope Is Headed Out on Tour

Pope announced joining a tour, which is a cruise and is titled “Emo’s Not Dead,” and the dates on her Twitter feed.

“An emo cruise? I’m not excited… IM FREAKING OUT,” she wrote. “Thank you @Mattcutshall for having me be a part of this! Get your tickets for the #EmosNotDeadCruise TOMORROW (Friday) at 12pm ET.”

Other acts on the tour include Dashboard Confessional, Underoath, New Found Glory, Plain White T’s, Thursday, Silverstein, Hawthorne Heights, William Ryan Key, Emery, and two live emo bands named Your Broken Hero and The Emo Band.

The cruise takes place from November 8, 2022 to November 12, 2022.

“The Voice” is set to return to NBC in the fall of 2022. The season will feature coaches Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, Camila Cabello, and John Legend.

