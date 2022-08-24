WATCH ‘Voice’ Winner Girl Named Tom Get a Beat Down

In Season 21 of “The Voice,” Girl Named Tom became the first non-solo act to take away the prize. With Season 22 of “The Voice” getting ready to start airing on September 19, the title of “latest ‘Voice’ winner” is about to be handed over. In the meantime, Girl Named Tom has established enough momentum that they are likely to continue selling out venues and making new music well into the future.

The Group Nails a New Beat in Instagram Video

The sibling trio, consisting of Bekah Liechty and her two brothers Caleb and Joshua, got a new beat down, complete with Caleb beatboxing, in a recent Instagram video. The video text asks, “new song!?” as the talented musicians jam out on the keyboards. The caption reads, “just wait for Caleb’s beatboxing 🤪 it’s gonna be a JAM #originalsong #songwriter #producer #beatboxing”

Fans were definitely excited about the mini-performance. The post has over 4500 likes as of this writing. One Instagram user simply responded, “Sick!”

“Wait but this is actually amazing lol!!” another poster commented. “This is this is 🔥🔥” wrote another.

Fun Facts About Girl Named Tom

Many fans ask why the band is called ‘Girl Named Tom.’ According to the “Our Story” page on their website, “The band’s name is based on a childhood nickname! Joshua used to call Bekah ‘Thomas’ when she was a baby.”

Girl Named Tom performed “America the Beautiful” at the 106th annual Indianapolis 500 on Sunday, May 29, 2022.

All three siblings planned to pursue careers in medicine. However, when their father was diagnosed with cancer, plans changed. Although both brothers graduated from Goshen University in Indiana, their mother encouraged them to pursue their musical career instead, reports Parade.

In July, Girl Named Tom shared the stage with one of their former competitors from “The Voice,” Bella DeNapoli. The first performance took place in New York City at the Gramercy Theater on July 14. The second occurred on July 15 at the Bardavon Opera in Poughkeepsie.

Upcoming Tour Dates

Despite a brief delay due to COVID-19 in July, Girl Named Tom is still touring all around the country. Here are their tour dates through October:

AUG 25, 2022

The Salvation Army Kroc Center

South Bend, IN

AUG 26, 2022

Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater

Decatur, IL

AUG 27, 2022

Meyer Theatre

Green Bay, WI

AUG 28, 2022

Peg Egan Performing Arts Center

Egg Harbor, WI

AUG 30, 2022

Huntington Center

Toledo, OH

SEP 1, 2022

Memorial Hall

Cincinnati, OH

SEP 2, 2022

Renfro Valley Entertainment Center

Mount Vernon, KY

SEP 3, 2022

Van Wert County Fair

Van Wert, OH

SEP 10, 2022

Hoover Auditorium

Lakeside Marblehead, OH

SEP 17, 2022

Niswonger Performing Arts Center

Greeneville, TN

OCT 7, 2022

Packard Music Hall

Warren, OH

OCT 8, 2022

Eastern Mennonite University

Harrisonburg, VA

OCT 10, 2022

The Metropolitan Theater

Morgantown, WV

OCT 15, 2022

Cedarburg Performing Arts Center

Cedarburg, WI

OCT 16, 2022

Bob Evans Farm Festival

Rio Grande, OH

OCT 20, 2022

Belcher Center

Longview, TX

OCT 21, 2022

State Fair of Texas

Dallas, TX

OCT 22, 2022

Dosey Doe Big Barn

The Woodlands, TX

Visit the Girl Named Tom official website for more details.

