‘Surreal’ Encounter Gave Girl Named Tom a Sign That They’d Win ‘The Voice’

Siblings Caleb, Joshua, and Bekah Liechty make up the musical trio Girl Named Tom — the first trio to win NBC’s singing competition show, “The Voice.”

The Ohio natives were crowned the season 21 winners on December 14, 2021. Some fans noticed that “The Voice” official app had declared Girl Named Tom the winners earlier in the day before the live episode began. But before the results were leaked early, before they had even made the top 24, Girl Named Tom had a serendipitous experience that almost seemed like a sign of their coming success.

The band told fans the story on their Instagram page. ” CRAZY STORY TIME…Believe it or not, Tuesday night was the second time we’d held a Voice trophy,” the caption reads. When the Liechty siblings were flying back home after the Knockout rounds, they happened to be seated in the same row as Cam Anthony, the season 20 winner of “The Voice.”

“At the time, we didn’t dare think.. “could it be a sign?” But now?!?!,” the post goes on to say. “It was so surreal to talk with Cam about the whole Voice process. Cam even let us hold his trophy that he casually had in his carry-on. (I think he carries it everywhere 😉) JK! Cam is a humble, inspiring artist and we are grateful to now call him friend. Lots of love.”

Anthony commented on the post, writing “CONGRATULATIONS🤍 How crazy was this moment😭 You all deserve this! Sending love always!” and adding “Btw (by the way)… I do carry it every (where) 😉😂” in a separate comment, alluding to his winning trophy.

Girl Named Tom is Having a Christmas Video Contest

In honor of their new Christmas song, “No Snow for Christmas,” Girl Named Tom is having a video contest. An Instagram post explains the rules: participants must use the song in a “Christmas related reel” and post it using the hashtag #nosnowGNT.

Girl Named Tom will pick a winning video on December 24 and send the winner a gift. Residents of the U.S. and Canada are eligible to participate.

Another Instagram post explains that Caleb wrote “No Snow for Christmas” two years ago when it “was sunny and 75 in Ohio for Christmas.” Although Girl Named Tom currently resides in South Bend, Indiana, they are originally from Pettisville, Ohio.

“There are so many Christmas songs that sing about snow and snowmen and well, we thought we’d make a song about how it doesn’t really snow that much anymore for Christmas. At least where we come from,” the post reads.

Will Girl Named Tom Appear On ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show?’

Girl Named Tom was a member of Kelly Clarkson’s team on “The Voice”, so it’s only fitting that they make an appearance on her daytime talk show. However, after “The Voice” finale, the Liechty siblings’ first priority was to fly home and be with their family.

They explained in an Instagram post that their father, who was diagnosed with cancer in 2017, had taken a turn for the worse. The guests for Clarkson’s show through the end of 2021 have been announced, and Girl Named Tom is not on the roster.

However, perhaps after the holiday season and some much-needed time at home, Girl Named Tom will make an appearance.

