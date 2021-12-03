‘The Voice’ Season 21 Winner: Predictions

Season 21 of NBC’s “The Voice” is wrapping up on Tuesday, December 14, 2021. With a finale just a couple of weeks away at the time of writing, fans are wondering who will take home the win at the end of the competition.

As of the Monday, December 6, 2021, episode, each coach has at least one artist remaining in the competition.

Ariana Grande, the newest coach on the roster, has just one group left in Jim and Sasha Allen, a father-son duo.

John Legend has two artists remaining. Joshua Vacanti and Jershika Maple are both still in the competition. Kelly Clarkson also has two groups left in the competition: Girl Named Tom, a family trio, and Hailey Mia, the youngest artist in the competition.

Blake Shelton, the longest-tenured coach on the show, currently has the leg up with three artists left in the competition. His team still consists of Wendy Moten, Paris Winningham and Lana Scott, the only country artist left in the competition.

Who Will Win ‘The Voice’ Season 21?

Of course, since so much of the competition is decided by somewhat unpredictable voting, it’s impossible to be sure who will win the season.

That being said, it seems like this whole thing is Team Blake’s competition to lose. Wendy Moten is a very seasoned professional singer who has never had to compete for an Instant Save, as fans vote her through each week. She has also been a front-runner throughout the entire competition at the time of writing.

Team Blake also has a good shot of winning with Paris Winningham, who continues to improve each week and constantly shows off his huge vocals while connecting with the audience. The third artist on Team Blake even has a chance to win the competition, as country artists generally get a large fan base on the show, so Lana Scott may slip into the finale.

All that being said, we think Team Kelly is the second-most likely to have a winner. Both Hailey Mia and Girl Named Tom improve each week, and young artists have a very good track record in the competition.

Will Team Ariana Make It To the Finale?

With only one artist left on her team, Grande may struggle in getting any one of her artists through to the finale.

After a rule change ahead of season 21, each coach is not guaranteed an artist in the finale, and her team could be completely wiped out ahead of that last show of the season.

Fans have had mixed reactions to Jim and Sasha Allen, but with Grande’s huge fanbase on social media, it’s likely they’ll pull through, even though it’s not nearly as likely that they’ll win the competition, as they’ve been in the bottom more than once.

With only five artists earning a place in the finale after the semi-finals, it’s still anyone’s competition.

At the time of writing on December 3, 2021, these are the artists we think will make it through to the finale:

Wendy Moten, Team Blake

Hailey Mia, Team Kelly

Joshua Vacanti, Team Legend

Paris Winningham, Team Blake

Jim and Sasha Allen, Team Ariana

“The Voice” airs on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern time (live) and Pacific time (recorded) on NBC.

