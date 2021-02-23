NBC’s reality singing competition The Voice returns for season 20 on March 1, 2021. The show features dozens of contestants vying for the win alongside the four coaches, Kelly Clarkson, Nick Jonas, John Legend and Blake Shelton.

While the contestant is one winner, the coach is also a winner. This season, there will be three coaches returning for another consecutive season and one more familiar face taking up the last big red chair following Gwen Stefani’s exit from the show.

Clarkson, Jonas, and Legend are all hoping to beat out Shelton in order to win and keep him from extending his lead as the winningest coach on the show.

“John, I’m coming for you,” Jonas said in a promotion. “Blake, buddy, you know I love you. But also, I’m coming for you. Kelly, I’ve missed you, but I also am excited to crush you. So get ready. Season 20 of The Voice.”

The Winner Earns a Trophy, Cash Prize & Record Deal

VideoVideo related to ‘the voice’ 2021: what does the winner win? 2021-02-23T13:12:32-05:00

The winner of The Voice gets a few different things; first, they earn the trophy that is in the shape of a “V,” which shows that they’re the winner of the season.

The winner is also given a $100,000 cash prize and a contract with Universal Music Group, according to People. The group that partnered with NBC for signing the winners was previously Big Machine Label Group.

The winner, of course, also has the experience of working with superstars from across the music industry throughout their time on the show. Jake Hoot, for instance, was the winner of season 17, and he recently released a new duet with his The Voice coach Kelly Clarkson.

Hoot announced the duet with Clarkson on Twitter on January 11.

“The BIG news is finally here!” he wrote. “I am so excited to announce that the special guest on my upcoming EP release is the one and only [Kelly Clarkson]! I can’t wait for you to hear and see the finished product on January 27.”

The music video has over one million views on YouTube.

Winners on ‘American Idol’ Earn More Than ‘The Voice’ Winners

The Blast obtained a contract signed by a 17-year-old contestant in 2019 that revealed what the contestants may earn when they win the show. The contract showed that the winner of the show gets a payout of $250,000 eventually, but the show does not cover the costs of producing music.

When the show crowns a winner, that winner is signed to Hollywood Records, and that’s when they get their first $125,000. After that, they will be paid $125,000 after producing their first album. The runner-up of the show, if they get signed by the label, gets half of that.

According to The Blast, the winner of the show gets paid $1,000 a week while recording their record and then $1,000 per recording. They are also paid a 15% royalty on each of their first three albums. The contract also revealed that the contestant gets a budget of $300,000 for recording their album, but they have to pay the costs back once their album starts selling.

The winner also pays back 50% of marketing costs.

The Voice returns on March 1, 2021 with four coaches looking to take home the win.

READ NEXT: ‘The Voice’ Coach Announced as ‘Saturday Night Live’ Host & Musical Guest

