‘The Voice’ 2021 Winner: Who Won Season 20?

The season 21 winner of “The Voice” will be crowned on Tuesday, December 14.

Coaches Blake Shelton, John Legend, and Kelly Clarkson are still in the running to have one of their team members take home the $100,000 prize and the Universal Music record deal. Ariana Grande’s sole remaining team members, Jim & Sasha Allen, were eliminated after the top eight performances.

Which contestant and which coach won season 20 of “The Voice” earlier this year? Here’s what you need to know.

Cam Anthony Won Season 20 of ‘The Voice’

On May 25, 2021, 20-year-old Cam Anthony won season 20 of ‘The Voice.’ His journey on the show began with a blind audition performance of “Lay Me Down” by Sam Smith. Coaches Nick Jonas, John Legend, and Blake Shelton all hit their buzzers for Anthony, but Jonas used his block on Legend.

Shelton vowed not to add anyone else to his team that was similar to Anthony musically. The Philadelphia native chose to join the country singer’s team where he remained for the rest of the competition. Anthony’s victory marked Shelton’s eighth time coaching a winning candidate.

Anthony was joined in the top five by Kenzie Wheeler (Team Kelly), Rachel Mac (Team Nick), Victor Solomon (Team Legend), and Jordan Matthew Young (Team Blake). In the finals, Anthony performed “Wanted Dead or Alive” by Bon Jovi and “Stand Up” by Cynthia Erivo.

Cam Anthony’s Backstory

A native of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Anthony began singing and performing at a young age. In 2013, then 11-year-old Anthony posted several YouTube videos of him singing that got several hundred thousand views, including a cover of Bruno Mars’ “When I Was Your Man.” After gaining widespread recognition from his online presence, he performed at the White House Easter Egg Roll in 2014.

Anthony performed on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” in 2014 when he was just twelve. Anthony told DeGeneres that his parents realized he could sing when they heard him singing along to a Folgers commercial at age four. He returned to “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” after winning “The Voice,” calling it “a full-circle moment.”

What Is Cam Anthony Doing Now?

What is Cam Anthony doing today? In the months since winning “The Voice,” he’s had some pretty impressive gigs. Most recently, the 20-year-old performed at the Philadelphia Thanksgiving Day Parade and sang the national anthem at a Vikings vs. Cowboys game on November 1.

“Shout out to the people of Minnesota🔥 the energy was unmatched! Thank you for the warm welcome,” Anthony captioned an Instagram video of him singing the national anthem.

Anthony has not released any new music since his appearance on “The Voice.” He did come back for one episode of season 21 to say hello to the coaches and give the contestants advice for what to expect throughout the process.

Have Any Other Top 5 Season 20 Contestants Released New Music?

Although Anthony has yet to release new music, season 20 runner-up Kenzie Wheeler released a cover of “Blue Christmas” by Elvis Presley in November. None of the other top five contestants from season 20 have released music since their time on “The Voice.”

The season 21 finale of “The Voice” airs Tuesday, December 14 at 9 p.m. Eastern Time on NBC. Will Wendy Moten, Paris Winningham, Jershika Maple, Girl Named Tom, or Hailey Mia win? Tune in to find out.

