‘The Voice’ 2021 Winner & Spoilers: Season 20 Finale Live Results

NBC’s “The Voice” wrapped up season 20 and the 10th anniversary season on Tuesday, May 25, 2021. The show featured the results of the top five performances that aired on Monday, May 24, 2021.

The coaches, Nick Jonas, Kelly Clarkson, John Legend and Blake Shelton were all vying for their chance to win “The Voice” once again, and each of the contestants was hoping to take home the record deal that the winner of “The Voice” earns.

WARNING: Spoilers for the season 20 finale of NBC’s “The Voice” follow. Don’t read on if you don’t want to know what happened on the finale episode.

‘The Voice’ Season 20 Finale Live Recap

The show started with a fun bit between Adam Levine and Blake Shelton in what was a long-awaited reunion for fans of “The Voice.” Then, Carson Daly introduced Kelly Clarkson, John Legend and Nick Jonas.

First, Gwen Stefani and Saweetie took the stage to perform “Slow Clap,” and then the show played a bit about Blake Shelton becoming full of himself since he’s been on “The Voice” for a decade.

Kelsea Ballerini, who stepped in to coach for Kelly Clarkson earlier this season, then performed her new song “Half of My Hometown” with Kenzie Wheeler.

After a quick break, Nick Jonas took the stage with finalist Rachel Mac to sing “Best of You” by the Foo Fighters in a first for “The Voice.”

Next up was One Republic performing their single “Run,” followed by Lauren Daigle with her single “Hold On to Me.” In another performance, Snoop Dogg also performed his new single “Sittin On Blades.”

Justin Bieber then took the stage to perform two of his singles.

In a performance from one of the contestants, John Legend performed alongside Victor Solomon, followed by Ben Platt singing his new single “Imagine.”

Finally for fans of Kenzie Wheeler, Kelly and Kenzie sang “When You Say Nothing at All” by Keith Whitley.

‘The Voice’ Will Return in 2021

Though NBC has announced that “The Voice” is moving to a one-season-a-year format, there is still one season to air in the fall of 2021 before that happens.

Next season, expect to see superstar Ariana Grande in the coaching chair in Nick Jonas’s place, as Jonas will be leaving the show once again.

“The Voice” airs on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern on NBC.

