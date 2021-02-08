The Weeknd’s Newest Look: What He Is Wearing to the Super Bowl

The Weeknd’s recent wardrobe choices, including full-face bandages, in the weeks leading up to his Super Bowl halftime performance have left many fans pondering how he will appear at the event.

The R&B singer will perform at the halftime for Super Bowl 55 on February 7 in Tampa, Florida on CBS. The Weeknd, whose real name is Abel Makkonen Tesfaye, made headlines in November when he sported a full-face of bandages at the American Music Awards over a seemingly bruised and swollen face via visual effects, Variety reported.

Since then, has kept consistent with his battered look for a majority of his appearances, until his recent Super Bowl ad. In the February 5 teaser, The Weeknd’s face seems to be completely normal.

The “Blinding Lights” singer recently told the NFL Network that he will be performing solo at halftime, as well as in both the stands and on the field.

“I’ve been reading a lot of rumors,” he said. “There wasn’t any room to fit it in the narrative and the story I was telling in the performance. So, there’s no special guests, no.”

The Weeknd that same day also released his new hits album, “The Highlights,” a career-spanning project “curated for his anticipated halftime show,” People Magazine said.

Here’s what you need to know:

The Weeknd Recently Explained Why He’s Been Wearing Bandages

The Weeknd’s battered appearance era stems from the November 2019 launch of his “After Hours” album, according to Variety. The album, which features the hit singles and videos “Blinding Lights” and “Heartless,” is marked by a “busted-nose character” trapped in a tumultuous Las Vegas storyline.

“This character is having a really bad night, and you can come with your own interpretation of what it is,” The Weeknd told Variety.

The singer then shocked fans again on January 5 when he revealed a drastically altered face underneath the bandages, People Magazine reported. The 30-year-old showcased his new face, which resembles botched plastic surgery, in the music video for his single, “Save Your Tears.”

The Weeknd explained to Variety that his exaggerated features critique the “culture of Hollywood celebrity.”

“The significance of the entire head bandages is reflecting on the absurd culture of Hollywood celebrity and people manipulating themselves for superficial reasons to please and be validated,” he shared.

Sports Betting Dime Projects The Weeknd Will Drop His Battered Look for the Super Bowl

Sports Betting Dime projects that The Weeknd will likely switch up his recent battered look for his upcoming Super Bowl performance.

“You know what The Weeknd likes to do? Surprise people. While he’s definitely not been shy being outspoken about his recent distaste of The Grammys, this isn’t the only opportunity he’s been unexpected and done things his own way,” the outlet reported.

Because halftime performances have historically skyrocketed performers’ revenue and sales, SBD claimed The Weeknd will use the opportunity to close his “After Hours” chapter.

“With ‘After Hours’ nearing its promotional expiration (at about a year and a half from the time the first single, ‘Heartless’, dropped), The Weeknd is probably planning his move for either a break or the next album,” SBD said.

The outlet added that the singer will likely wear “black,” writing:

So he’ll likely drop the concept album’s schtick for this performance in lieu of a literal and metaphorical fresh-faced reset. He’ll play his old favorites and leave the red jacket at home. And nothing is a fashion palet cleanser as much as wearing black.

