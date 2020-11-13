Thomas Ravenel’s Girlfriend: Who Is He Having a Baby With?

Thomas Ravenel may no longer be on Southern Charm, but he’s still causing drama in Charleston. The former reality star makes waves when the cast discovers that he’s having another baby, and it’s not with ex-girlfriend Kathryn Dennis.

Meet Jonathan Jackson Ravenel. One 5 weeks old. pic.twitter.com/pgKHIgJ7GH — Thomas Ravenel (@Thomasravenel) August 6, 2020

Ravenel had a baby boy over the summer, and he introduced the world to the baby on August 6 via Twitter. He attached a photo of the boy with the caption, “Meet Jonathan Jackson Ravenel. One 5 weeks old.” Ravenel had the baby with his now girlfriend Heather Mascoe. Mascoe is a 38-year-old registered nurse and former politician.

Ravenel and Dennis dated on-and-off for a few years, beginning during season 1 of Southern Charm. Although the two are no longer together, they still share two children together: Kensie (6) and Saint (4). Both Dennis and Ravenel have since moved onto new love interests.

The Southern Charmers find out about the new baby on the newest episode of Southern Charm airing Thursday, November 12 on Bravo. In a preview for season 7 of Southern Charm, Dennis is chatting with friend Danni Baird when she gets a message on her phone. With a look of shock on her face, Dennis turns to Baird, and tells her, “Thomas got a girl pregnant, and she’s having the baby.” In another preview, Dennis asks Baird, “Like what do I do?” Dennis learned the information from Ravenel’s attorney, according to the Daily Mail.

Ravenel Opened up About the Three’s Parenting Relationship

Two weeks after welcoming his new baby boy, Ravenel shared his announcement with the Daily Mail on July 13. The 58-year-old reality star and former politician told the Daily Mail, “We are both very happy. Heather is a phenomenal mom and they’re both doing well.”

At the time, Ravenel told the news outlet that he and Mascoe were just, “really good friends.” But three months after saying that, the former Bravo star took to Twitter to address his current relationship status. “Did anyone know I’m getting married?” Ravenel tweeted in a since-deleted tweet on Tuesday, October 13, as recorded by Us Weekly.

Even though he deleted the tweet, he still confirmed his marriage plans. Ravenel responded to a Twitter user asking if he was going to ignore the marriage tweet. “Not at all,” Ravenel responded on October 13. “I’m getting engaged to marry Heather Mascoe. I’m a lucky man!”

As for his relationship with Dennis, during the Southern Charm season premiere, Dennis was temporarily living with him while she got her home renovated. She confessed they had not gotten back together, but later on she added, “Actually, we did hook up once but it was just a few months ago.”

When Ravenel told the Daily Mail about his new child, he also addressed how his other kids feel about it. “It’s kind of difficult to explain to them, you know, ‘This is your half-brother – different mothers, same father,'” Ravenel told the Daily Mail. “They were a little confused. In the end I just told them, ‘You’ll understand when you’re older! But they’ve FaceTimed with the baby and they’re very excited to meet him. They’re getting ready to spend the week with their mother so we’re hoping they’ll meet him after that.”

Ravenel & Dennis May Be Fighting Another Custody Battle

In November 2019, Dennis and Ravenel had reached a joint custody agreement, according to People. Dennis tweeted on November 12, 2019, “Just want to let my fans hear from me officially that Thomas and I have resolved all matters related to our children. I believe that this joint custody arrangement is in our children’s best interests. Happy to move forward. Thank y’all for all of your patience,support & love -kd”

Unfortunately, the arrangement may not have lasted long. According to AllAboutTheTea.com, Ravenel now wants sole custody of his two children, which was prompted by a series of “disturbing” events involving his children.

Ravenel is pushing for his kids to live with him full-time in Aiken, South Carolina. AllAboutTheTea.com claimed they had obtained copies of the proposed changes to the current custody arrangement. In the document, it said that an eyewitness allegedly saw Dennis snorting cocaine in front of her children, and also putting the drugs within her children’s reach.

Ravenel also allegedly texted Dennis threatening her to take the agreement, according to Fitsnews.com. “If you just accept it’s best for the kids and we can avoid an extremely publicly nasty spat I’ll increase the monthly child support from 3 k to 5 k,” Fitsnews.com reported.

The outlet continued Ravenel’s texts that read, “Otherwise, and you never listen to me, the lawyers will win. I’ll win too. Your public image will be in tatters. Let me take them for a couple of years to Aiken. I’m older and am not seeking fame and partying anymore. Please for their sake and your own don’t fight me on this.”

