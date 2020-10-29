Thomas Ravenel’s New Baby with Girlfriend Heather Mascoe

Thomas Ravenel had a baby boy over the summer, and it wasn’t with longtime girlfriend Kathryn Dennis. The former Southern Charm star introduced the world to the baby on August 6 via Twitter. He attached a photo of the boy with the caption, “Meet Jonathan Jackson Ravenel. One 5 weeks old.”

Meet Jonathan Jackson Ravenel. One 5 weeks old. pic.twitter.com/pgKHIgJ7GH — Thomas Ravenel (@Thomasravenel) August 6, 2020

Before tweeting the photo of baby Jonathan, Ravenel told the Daily Mail that he and Heather Mascoe welcomed their first child together on June 29. “We’ve named him Jonathan Jackson Ravenel and he was born by C-section on June 29, 7lbs 4oz and 20.25inches long,” he told the Daily Mail in July. “We are both very happy. Heather is a phenomenal mom and they’re both doing well.”

At the time of the birth, the 58-year-old reality star and politician told the Daily Mail that he and Mascoe briefly dated, but they were not together, and just, “really good friends.” But things looked to have changed since then, per a series of tweets from Ravenel. Mascoe is a 38-year-old registered nurse, politician, and former State Treasurer, according to Vantu News.

Thomas Ravenel Said He’s Planning to Marry Heather Mascoe

I know the headlines say it’s the worst of times but when I’m with my kids I know “these are the best of times🎵” —Styx pic.twitter.com/EGGKIqGQtw — Thomas Ravenel (@Thomasravenel) October 10, 2020

While Ravenel and Mascoe may have been just friends for awhile, it appears their friendship has evolved into a romantic relationship. Three months after saying that the two were just friends, the former Bravo star took to Twitter to address his current relationship status. “Did anyone know I’m getting married?” Ravenel tweeted in a since-deleted tweet on Tuesday, October 13, as recorded by Us Weekly.

Even though he deleted the tweet, he still confirmed his marriage plans. Ravenel responded to a Twitter user asking if he was going to ignore the marriage tweet. “Not at all,” Ravenel responded on October 13. “I’m getting engaged to marry Heather Mascoe. I’m a lucky man!”

Ravenel continued to tweet about his future plans on October 13. When one twitter user asked him if he was planning on getting a prenup, Ravenel confidently responded, “Not with this one. No need.” Another Bravo fan asked if they could expect the wedding to appear on Southern Charm. The former reality star dismissed that idea, tweeting, “Absolutely not. Lol.”

Thomas Ravenel & Kathryn Dennis Never Got Married

Thomas Ravenel and Kathryn Dennis began dating during season 1 of Southern Charm in 2014 when Dennis was 21-years-old and Ravenel was 30 years older than her. “I saw Thomas as this stable older guy,” Dennis told People in April 2019. “I was in La-La-Land. I just did what he said and took on his opinions and feelings as my own.”

The two continued to date on-and-off, but things quickly fell apart in their relationship, and the two never got married. Shortly after Dennis found out she was pregnant, she moved in with Ravenel, but it only made matters worse. Ravenel put Dennis and their daughter Kensie in the basement of his home. “I was sad, scary, lonely, confused, quarantined and isolated,” she told People. Ravenel and Dennis temporarily reunited in 2015 and Dennis got pregnant again and later welcome a son named Saint.

Since their breakup, both Dennis and Ravenel have faced serious accusations and situations. Ravenel was fired from Southern Charm prior to season 6 after he was accused of sexual assault by his children’s former nanny in 2018. Dennis also went to rehab after failing a drug test in 2014. Since then, the two have dealt with a custody battle over their two children: Kensie (6) and Saint (4).

After years of court battles, Ravenel and Dennis now have joint custody of their children. Dennis tweeted, “Just want to let my fans hear from me officially that Thomas and I have resolved all matters related to our children. I believe that this joint custody arrangement is in our children’s best interests. Happy to move forward. Thank y’all for all of your patience, support & love -kd”

Thomas Ravenel’s Most Recent Serious Girlfriend Has Moved On

Fans watched Thomas Ravenel move on from Kathryn Dennis to a new blonde in town. Ravenel dated ex-girlfriend Ashley Jacobs for more than a year, but they called it quits in August 2018. Jacobs appeared on seasons 5 and 6 of Bravo’s Southern Charm as Ravenel’s girlfriend in season 5 and his ex making appearances on season 6.

The two sparked reconciliation rumors shortly after their breakup, but Jacobs has since put all rekindling rumors to rest. Shortly after her breakup with Ravenel, Jacobs returned to her native state of California in February 2019. Jacobs even has a new love interest – Mike Appel. The 35-year-old nurse made her relationship Instagram official in December 2019. Jacobs posted a photo with her new man, Mike Appel, and wrote, “Found someone close to my own age!!” with a winky face emoji. “Thanks for making me smile!!”

The two appear to still be going strong, as Jacobs posted a selfie of the two kissing on the beach on Instagram on September 6. The Los Angeles based native may have even moved closer to Jacobs. She captioned the Instagram photo, “Carpinteria’s newest residents. Welcome to the Central Coast Mike Appel.” It’s fair to say members of the Southern Charm cast weren’t sad to see Jacobs leave Charleston.

