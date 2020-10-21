Politician & Southern Charm Star Reveals Marriage Plans

Former Southern Charm star Thomas Ravenel has revealed that he’s planning on getting married. The 58-year-old Bravo reality star and politician took to Twitter to announce his future plans. “Did anyone know I’m getting married?” Ravenel tweeted in a since-deleteted tweet on Tuesday, October 13.

Meet Jonathan Jackson Ravenel. One 5 weeks old. pic.twitter.com/pgKHIgJ7GH — Thomas Ravenel (@Thomasravenel) August 6, 2020

Even though he deleted the tweet, he did respond to someone asking if he was going to ignore the marriage tweet. “Not at all,” Ravenel responded on October 13. “I’m getting engaged to marry Heather Mascoe. I’m a lucky man!”

Heather Mascoe – a 38-year-old nurse and politician – and Ravenel welcomed their first child together on June 29. “We’ve named him Jonathan Jackson Ravenel and he was born by C-section on June 29, 7lbs 4oz and 20.25inches long,” he told the Daily Mail in July. The two briefly dated, but at the time of the birth, they were not together, and just, “really good friends,” Ravenel told the Daily Mail.

Ravenel continued to tweet about his future plans on October 13. When one twitter user asked him if he was planning on getting a prenup, Ravenel confidently responded, “Not with this one. No need.” Another Bravo fan asked if they could expect the wedding to appear on Southern Charm. The former Bravo star dismissed that idea, tweeting, “Absolutely not. Lol.”

Thomas Ravenel Will Make an Appearance in ‘Southern Charm’

Thomas Ravenel was fired from Southern Charm prior to season 6 after he was accused of sexual assault by his children’s former nanny in 2018. However, he still shares two children with ex-girlfriend Kathryn Dennis. Dennis and Ravenel dated on-and-off since 2014 and share two kids together: Kensie (6) and Saint (4).

Dennis returns as a castmember for season 7 of Southern Charm premiering Thursday, October 29 on Bravo. Although Ravenel is no longer a castmember, he will appear on the season 7 premiere, according to Us Weekly. Dennis and their kids temporarily moved into Ravenel’s home while her house was undergoing renovations, Us Weekly reported.

“I just let them film a little segment with the kids as a favor to Kathryn,” Ravenel told Us Weekly in October. He added that he didn’t think Bravo would use that footage. “I wasn’t paid. At the time, she was staying at my house in the guest room because her house was being painted and was unsafe for her and the kids.”

While Ravenel may physically only appear in an episode or two, he’s still a topic of conversation among the group. In a preview for season 7 of Souther Charm, Dennis is chatting with friend Danni Baird when the topic of her ex’s new baby comes up. “Thomas got a girl pregnant, and she’s having the baby,” Dennis tells Baird in the preview.

Ravenel Settled His Sexual Assault Lawsuit

Bravo fired Ravenel after he was accused of sexual assault by his children’s former nanny, Dawn Ledwell, in 2018. Ravenel was arrested in September 2018. Ledwell accused Ravenel of removing her clothes and trying to forcibly have sex with her, according to court documents obtained by Us Weekly. Ravenel defended his stance that he, “never intentionally sexually assaulted anyone,” per the same court records.

A year ago in October 2019, Ravenel settled the lawsuit, according to court documents obtained by Radar Online. Ravenel pleaded guilty to charges of third degree assault and battery, and agreed to pay Ledwell $125,000, according to the court documents via Radar Online. He also agreed to pay the nanny’s $45,000 lawyer’s fees and donate $80,000 to the nonprofit People Against Rape in her name.

READ NEXT: Bravo Star Undergoes Surgery for Medical Emergency