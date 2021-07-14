EXCLUSIVE: Catching Up With Tiffani Thiessen

Tiffani Thiessen first became a fixture on TV screens across America as Kelly Kapowski on “Saved By the Bell.” In addition to acting, Thiessen is now a mother of two, a published author, and a comedy show host.

MTV’s comedy clip show “Deliciousness“, a food-focused spinoff of the popular show “Ridiculousness”, premiered in December 2020. Thiessen hosts, riffing on entertaining viral videos with panelists Angela Kinsey (“The Office”), Kel Mitchell (“Kenan & Kel), and Tim Chantarangsu (“Wild ‘N Out”).

Heavy recently had a chance to chat with Thiessen about her experience on the show, her family, and her upcoming projects.

Thiessen Loves Her ‘Deliciousness’ Panelists

Thiessen had never met Kinsey, Mitchell, or Chantarangsu prior to starting filming for “Deliciousness.” However, she says it did not take long for them to form an organic bond. “We laugh so hard,” Thiessen told Heavy. “I think they have to edit so much because we’re laughing so hard half the time. None of us are shy about sharing and being honest on camera.”

The “Deliciousness” host also shared that her family enjoys watching the show. “My husband loves it, he was always a huge fan of “Ridiculousness” so he was really the one who pushed me to do the show,” said Thiessen. “And my daughter absolutely loves it, she thinks it’s hilarious. It’s kind of one of the safer adult shows that I let her watch.”

Thiessen and her husband Brady Smith have two children together, eleven-year-old Harper and six-year-old Holt.

Thiessen’s Family Is Outdoorsy

Although Thiessen makes her living as an entertainer, she told Heavy that she doesn’t watch much TV herself. “If I watch TV, it’s gonna be like a docuseries,” Thiessen said. “During the pandemic, I watched “Schitt’s Creek” all the way through. But I hadn’t done that in ages. The TV I generally watch is something the kids wanna watch.”

When it comes to family bonding, Thiessen prefers outdoor adventures over gathering around a television set. She and her husband took their two children on their first RV road trip earlier this summer.

“My husband and I used to do RV trips together with our dogs before we had kids. So it really was something we knew we wanted to do once the kids were a good age,” Thiessen told Heavy. The family started out their trip at The Grand Canyon, then made their way through Durango, Colorado and Moab, Utah before finishing up at Zion National Park.

“If people have never done the RV thing, I highly recommend it. It’s traveling in a whole different way and you spend time together in a different way. It was a huge bonding trip for us. Now we’re sold on doing it once a year at least,” Thiessen told Heavy.

Thiessen Understands the Value of Quality Family Time

After being a mom for eleven years, Thiessen has learned how precious the moments you spend with your children are. That’s part of why she’s excited about her partnership with Nutri-Grain.

Thiessen told Heavy that Nutri-grain “did a study where they found that half of parents spend nine days negotiating meals with their children. Nine days! That’s a vacation right there. Why would you want to spend all that time bickering with your children, figuring out what they’re actually gonna eat that you’re okay with?”

The actor and mother-of-two says that Nutri-Grain bars are something she and her children can agree on. “My kids are truly obsessed with them and they’re super quick to throw in a bag when you’re trying to get them ready for camp. It’s real fruit and whole grains,” said Thiessen.

Nutri-Grain is having a vacation giveaway sweepstakes, starting today. To enter, simply comment your dream family vacation destination on the official sweepstakes entry Instagram post (destinations must be within the contiguous United States). Five lucky winners will receive their dream vacation valued at up to $10,000 plus a year’s supply of Nutri-Grain® soft-baked breakfast bars and bites.

What Is Thiessen Working On Next?

Thiessen appeared in several episodes of the 2020 “Saved by the Bell” reboot. The show is coming back for a second season and so is Thiessen. “I literally start next week on the second season of “Saved By the Bell”. I’m doing a couple of episodes this year,” she told Heavy.

Another cookbook by Thiessen is also on the horizon. Her first, “Pull Up a Chair“, was released in 2018. “I’ll be starting my second cookbook in the fall. So I got my vacations in early this year,” Thiessen joked.

