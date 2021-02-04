WATCH: TikTok User Styles Hair With Gorilla Glue Spray in Viral Video

TikTok user Tessica Brown’s video describing how she accidentally used Gorilla Glue to style her hair went viral on February 4.

Brown, under the handle im_d_ollady, originally posted the TikTok video on February 3 as a warning for others not to try and use Gorilla Glue’s extreme adhesive spray instead of normal hair spray. “Bad, bad, bad idea,” Brown says.

Brown tells her followers in the video, during which her hair appears to be in a very tight side part with a long braid on her left side, “My hair don’t move. It don’t move. I’ve washed my hair 15 times and it don’t move! My hair has been like this for about a month now.”

As for why she grabbed Gorilla Glue, Brown explains that she typically uses a glue spray product called göt2b “just to keep it in place… Well, I didn’t have any göt2b glue spray, so I used this,” she says, revealing a can of spray Gorilla Glue to the viewers. “So if you ever run out of göt2b glue spray, don’t ever, ever use this, unless you want your hair to be like that.”

On February 4, Brown shared a follow-up video of her hair situation. While nearly in tears, Brown showers her hair with shampoo and still can’t get her slicked-back ponytail to budge.

As stated on Gorilla Glue’s official website, the adhesive spray “provides a heavy duty bond that will last” and is “100% waterproof.”

How Do You Get Gorilla Spray Out of Your Hair?

Viewers on all social media platforms were absolutely baffled by Brown’s mistake, as many people weren’t even aware that Gorilla Glue came in a spray adhesive form.

Thankfully, the official Gorilla Glue company commented on Brown’s original viral video on Thursday. Gorilla Glue’s TikTok wrote, “Use some rubbing alcohol, water in a spray bottle, a hair dryer and a comb. But since you’ve had it like that for a month, your hair could be damaged.”

“It’s going to take some time to come off since it’s been there for a month,” Gorilla Glue added with the nervous face emoji.

A Gorilla Glue spokesperson told Newsweek, “We saw the video as well, and we do not recommend using our products in hair, as they are considered permanent.” However, if someone makes a mistake like Brown, “try soaking the affected area in warm, soapy water or applying rubbing alcohol to the area.”

Under the FAQ section for the product, Gorilla Glue recommends to those who accidentally get the adhesive spray onto their skin to “wipe off as much adhesive as possible with a dry cloth. When the majority of the adhesive has been removed, wash skin with soap and warm water.”

Users Online Believe She Meant to Use Gorilla Snot

Many users online felt for Brown and believed she mistook Gorilla Snot for Gorilla Glue. Toni Tone tweeted, “That has to be the ONLY explanation surely?! Because why would someone willingly spray their head with household glue?!! I’m choosing to believe she was confused when she bought it.”

Gorilla Snot Gel, made by Moco de Gorila, can be bought on Amazon for under $6 depending on which seller you choose. The product is described as an “indestructible Punk Hair Gel for all hair types.”

