Tito Jackson’s Cause of Death Suspected by Family Friend

Tito Jackson, a member of the Jackson 5, has died at the age of 70, according to Entertainment Tonight. His cause of death has not yet been released, but a longtime family friend believes that Jackson suffered a heart attack.

The friend, whose name is Steve Manning, told ET that Jackson was driving from New Mexico to Oklahoma on September 15 when he died.

Jackson was still touring with his brothers, Marlon and Jackie. According to The Jackson’s website, they have two upcoming shows scheduled. It’s unknown if they will be canceled.

Jackson is survived by his three sons, Taj, Taryll, and TJ, his mom, Katherine, and his siblings Rebbie, Jackie, Jermaine, La Toya, Marlon, Randy, and Janet Jackson.

He was 70 years old.

Tito Jackson’s Sons Announced His Death on Instagram

On September 16, Jackson’s sons paid tribute to their dad in an Instagram post.

“It’s with heavy hearts that we announce that our beloved father, Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Tito Jackson is no longer with us. We are shocked, saddened and heartbroken,” the post read.

“Our father was an incredible man who cared about everyone and their well-being. Some of you may know him as Tito Jackson from the legendary Jackson 5, some may know him as ‘Coach Tito’ or some know him as ‘Poppa T.’ Nevertheless, he will be missed tremendously. It will forever be ‘Tito Time’ for us. Please remember to do what our father always preached and that is ‘Love One Another.’ We love you Pops,” their post read.

Jackson’s three sons are in a music group called 3T.

At the time of this writing, Jackson’s siblings had not released statements on social media or otherwise.

Fans Reacted to Tito Jackson’s Death on Social Media

Jackson uploaded what would become his last Instagram post on September 11.

“Before our show in Munich, my brothers Jackie, Marlon, and I, visited the beautiful memorial dedicated to our beloved brother, Michael Jackson. We’re deeply grateful for this special place that honors not only his memory but also our shared legacy. Thank you for keeping his spirit alive,” he captioned the post.

The comments section of that post is now filled with condolences. Many fans also left messages on ET’s Instagram post.

“I’m in shock because the last interview he was on he looked sick. I was hoping I was wrong. This is sad. My deepest sympathies to the Jackson family. Especially their mother Mrs. Katherine Jackson. Having to bury two sons is heartbreaking. Praying peace, comfort and strength,” one person wrote.

“I don’t even want to ‘like’ this story. This makes me really, really sad. My condolences to the Jackson family,” someone else added.

“Nooooo!!!! R.I.P. Tito you like all of your brothers are music Superheroes,” a third comment read.

“OMG I’m so sorry To Janet Rebbie Randy Marlon Jermaine Katherine Latoya and Randy I am so sorry for your loss i know how u feel.i just Lost my nephew and his memorial was yesterday may God’ bless you all and keep you protected in Jesus name,” a fourth Instagram user said.

