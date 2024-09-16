Tito Jackson’s Heartbreaking Last Instagram Post Uploaded Days Before Sudden Death

Days before his sudden death, Tito Jackson, 70, uploaded what would become his last Instagram post. On September 11, he and two of his brothers visited a memorial dedicated to their late brother, Michael Jackson, who died in 2009.

“Before our show in Munich, my brothers Jackie, Marlon, and I, visited the beautiful memorial dedicated to our beloved brother, Michael Jackson. We’re deeply grateful for this special place that honors not only his memory but also our shared legacy. Thank you for keeping his spirit alive,” he captioned the post.

According to a longtime Jackson family friend, Tito Jackson died after suffering a heart attack (via ET). He is survived by his three sons, Taj, Taryll, and TJ, his mom, Katherine, and his siblings Rebbie, Jackie, Jermaine, La Toya, Marlon, Randy, and Janet Jackson.

Tito Jackson was an original member of The Jackson 5, along with his brothers, Michael, Jackie, Jermaine and Marlon.

Tito Jackson’s Last Instagram Post Is Filled With Messages From Fans

After Jackson’s death was reported, many took to the comments section of his last Instagram post to share their condolences.

“Hope you’re with him now, singing and dancing in Heaven,” one person wrote.

“Rest in peace Tito Jackson, you are with Michael now,” someone else said.

“Rest in peace Tito. Thank you for the amazing musical legacy. Rest in peace. Sending love to all the Jackson family,” a third comment read.

“Nah man I can’t believe Tito has passed too. I’m so sad. RIP brother,” a fourth Instagram user added.

The most recent post on Jackson’s Instagram feed is a joint one with his sons, which they posted after his death.

“It’s with heavy hearts that we announce that our beloved father, Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Tito Jackson is no longer with us. We are shocked, saddened and heartbroken,” their caption reads, in part.

Tito Jackson Posted About Michael Jackson in August

Tito Jackson was fairly active on social media, especially because of his music career. Prior to his death, he was still performing and touring with his brothers, Jackie and Marlon, who headlined shows under the name The Jacksons, per People magazine.

In fact, most of Tito Jackson’s Instagram feed features photos and videos from various shows around the globe.

On August 29, Tito Jackson took to Instagram to post a tribute to his late brother, Michael Jackson, on what would have been his 66th birthday.

“Happy Birthday, Michael! Today, we honor not just your birthday but the amazing legacy you left behind. You’ve touched countless lives, leaving a lasting impact and an influence that will be felt for generations to come. I miss you, MJ, but your light will always shine bright,” Tito Jackson captioned the post.

He also posted a tribute to his brother on the 15-year anniversary of his death.

Tito Jackson loved music and even had a solo career. He released his most recent album, “Under Your Spell” in 2021.

According to The Jacksons’ website, there are two upcoming tour dates scheduled; one for October 25 in Atlantic City, New Jersey, and the other on November 1 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

