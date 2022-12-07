Exasperated ’90 Day Fiancé’ Fans Want TLC Star Fired

“90 day Fiance” fans are over the drama Angela Deem brings to the franchise. Calls for Angela to be fired from the series first surfaced when she damaged Micahel Ilesanmi’s car. They kicked up again after Angela said she was going to Canada to help her friend Billy, who is on dialysis.

The couple has been married for five years, but Angela threatened to divorce Michael because he won’t take down his Instagram page. The couple hit another snag when Angela said she was going to Canada even though Michael didn’t want her to.

“Angela needs to go. Her arc on the show is tired,” wrote one fan on Reddit.

“I just can’t understand why TLC keeps giving her a pass for her inexcusable behavior?” another said.

In a thread from October, an original poster said it was “pretty gross” that TLC continued to have Angela on the series. “I hope she gets booted from the show and loses all of her sponsors,” they said.

What’s Going on With Billy?

In the December 4 episode of “90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?” Angela calls Billy from Nigeria to assauge Michael’s fears about their friendship. He calls her “Angel” multiple times and Angela says she still wants to go to Canada to help him. That’s when Micahel becomes upset and says he’s going to leave their resort if she actually goes to Canada.

“I really truly in my heart want to help this man. He’s sick Michael,” Angela tells her husband.

In a confessional with TLC cameras, Angela said it was “very important” she helped Billy because “I can only imagine what he is going through with kidney disease. Angela planned to wash dishes, cook his food and give Billy “a break from his daily routines and letting him just focus on his health.

Michael argued there were other ways Angela could support her friend by not traveling to Canada to be with him.

“Michael, I love him like a friend and this man is f****** fighting for his life,” Angela said. “The man don’t even know I had a crush on him.”

Michael Accused Angela of Putting Billy Ahead of Their Marriage

Michael questioned if he should leave the marriage after Angela vowed to take care of Billy, even though Michael didn’t want her to. The Georiga native didn’t see the problem with her and Billy’s friendship because she knows she is trustworthy.

“I’ve been with Micahel five years now and I’ve always been loyal,” she said. “So what upsets me the most is my own husband doesn’t know his own wife and her heart. And why I’m making this decision.”

Michael wanted Billy to feel better, but he doesn’t think she worries about his feelings.

“You going to see him is very important than our marriage. That means I’m nothing,” he told her. “Don’t go there. Okay. It’s as simple as that.”

Angela said she’s not used to being “told what to do,” but she doesn’t want to lose her husband either.

At the end of the episode, Angela gave her word that she wouldn’t go to Canada to take care of Billy.