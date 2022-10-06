‘90 Day Fiance’ Star Asuelu Pulaa Defends Himself Against Trolls

Asuelu Pulaa of “90 Day Fiancé” defends himself against critics in an Instagram reel posted on October 5. The father of two spoke to the camera from inside a store.

“All of you b****** that complain about my life, like they say ‘grow up, be a good dad,’ b**** I’m here! Buying all the grocery store, buying all the food, buy everything for my family,” he firmly states.

Viewers of the hit TLC series first met Pulaa and his wife Kalani Faagata on season six of “90 Day Fiancé.” On vacation in Samoa, Faagata met resort employee Pulaa. Their relationship began and resulted in Faagata’s first pregnancy. She gave birth to their son, Oliver, in 2018. Upon deciding to raise their son in America, the couple filed for the K-1 Visa to bring Pulaa to Utah with the rest of Faagata’s family.

The Couple’s Relationship is Covered in Several Seasons of the Series

Their season did not shy away from showing the obstacles in their relationship. Faagata’s parents, Low and Lisa, and her sister Kolini, expressed concerns about the relationship, namely Pulaa’s maturity and ability to parent. The family was in for a shock when it was revealed, prior to the wedding, that Faagata was pregnant for the second time. Despite the hurdles and hesitation, the wedding commenced and the couple was married. In 2019, the family saw the addition of their second son, Kennedy.

The couple returned to the franchise in season five of the spinoff, “90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?” The family of four faced a few issues, particularly regarding their finances and Pulaa’s family. The season culminated in Faagata verbally sparring with both Pulaa’s mother, Lesina, and his sister, Tammy Acosta.

The tension continued to surround the couple and their families when they returned for season six of the spinoff. Viewers witnessed Faagata meet with an attorney to discuss a potential divorce, while Pulaa was eager to grow their family. This season captured even more arguments between the family members, as well as Pulaa physically removing his family from his home, and left viewers wondering about the fate of this couple.

Faagata and Pulaa’s Utah Home Was Listed for Sale in May 2022, In Touch Reported.

There are some changes on the horizon for the family. Faagata and Pulaa’s Utah home, which was purchased by Faagata and her father, was listed for sale in May 2022, In Touch reported.

Fans noticed a change in the couple’s social media presence and questioned their relationship status. On June 10, Pulaa posted an Instagram reel of the couple dancing and explained in the caption. He acknowledged the constant questions about his wife and answered that she and their relationship are different now.

“She don’t wanna join my live, she doesn’t want film TikTok with me … she doesn’t wanna go out with me … she doesn’t want to communicate anymore,” Pulaa wrote. “Hopefully we sell this house very soon so I can go back to work.”

Pulaa posted a TikTok video on October 5, writing “What it’s like living in Utah” over a video of himself inside a vehicle, with flashing blue and red lights behind him. He used Akon’s “Locked Up” as the audio and captioned the video, “Only a few days left #utahsucks.”