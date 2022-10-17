90 Day Fiancé’s Bilal & Shaeeda: Fertility Update

Bilal Hazziez and Shaeeda Sween received worrying news from her gynecologist, Dr. James Miraible.

Hazziez and Sween were married in season 9 of the original “90 Day Fiancé” series after Sween left her home in Trinidad and Tobago to be with Hazziez in Missouri. The couple continued documenting their marriage when they joined season 7 of the spin-off, “90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?”

On the October 16 episode of the spin-off, Hazzies and Sween met with their doctor to receive the results of Sween’s bloodwork.

Dr. Mirabile explained the results of the anti-mullerian hormone test, which tested the amount of eggs Sween had left to be fertilized. He told the couple that Sween’s results came back showing a low ovarian reserve.

Shaeeda Sween Had ‘Probably About 2.5% Of Those Million Eggs Left’

“This is not a predictor that you can get pregnant,” Mirabile stated. “It just means that, hey, time is of the essence as far as getting things going if we want to have a natural childbirth spontaneously.”

Mirabile provided the statistic of women at the age of 40 having “about a 5% chance every cycle to get pregnant, and your chances will decrease as you get older.”

Sween struggled with these results and worried about how much time she has left to get pregnant.

“You’re born with about a million eggs,” Mirabile explained. “There’s probably about 2.5% of those million eggs left.”

Mirabile went on to suggest that the couple not wait more than six months, as Sween’s ovarian reserve decreases every month, if they want a successful pregnancy. He also expressed the importance of the couple making a “definitive decision for both their sake.”

Pending their decision, the doctor mentions the couple’s other options, such as artificial reproduction and freezing Sween’s eggs, but still suggests trying for a spontaneous pregnancy for six months.

Bilal Hazziez & Shaeeda Sween Had Differing Thoughts On Growing Their Family: ‘If Bilal Is Not Willing, That Is Definitely Going To Be a Deal Breaker’

The prospect of children has been a talking point for the couple since before they were married. Prior to the wedding, Hazziez insisted on a prenuptial agreement to protect his assets. Initially hesitant to sign one, Sween decided to compromise and make it fit both of them.

Sween, 37, wanted a condition in the prenup to ensure they work to have a child by the time she is 40-years-old. Hazziez had concerns about having children too early in the relationship, while they were adjusting to marriage and a life together, but he agreed to put the condition in writing.

The couple married, but the desire to have children remained with Sween. It was Sween’s insistence that led to them meeting Dr. Mirable and undergoing the test.

Hazziez initially resisted seeing the doctor, as they had not been trying and could not determine any issues yet. Prior to receiving the test results, Hazziez said this felt like “putting the cart before the horse.”

Upon learning the results, Sween became proactive and assured. “This has absolutely changed Bilal’s plans of wait until 40,” she stated. “Bilal and I, we have to try to have a baby now. If Bilal is not willing, that is definitely going to be a deal breaker in our relationship.”

“90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?” continues to air on Sundays 8 p.m. Eastern time/7 p.m. Central time on TLC.