’90 Day Fiance’: Photo of Kim Menzies With Blonde Hair Surfaces

A new photo of Kimberly Menzies with blonde hair got “90 Day Fiance” fans talking, but it turns out that the picture isn’t real. The TLC star said the picture was photoshopped and revealed she hasn’t altered her look.

The picture appeared via the “90 Day Fiance Update” fan account on Instagram and was then shared on various Facebook pages.

“I didn’t go blonde. This is photoshopped 😂,” Kimberly, 52, wrote in the comments section.

She also denounced the photo via Instagram stories. “This is a photoshopped picture. I did not go blonde,” she said with laughing face emojis. “Y’all are a mess. This hairdo looks like the lady from Kate Plus 8. Stop it.”

Heavy reached out to Kimberly to see if she had any further comments about the look but didn’t immediately hear back.

Even though the photo wasn’t authentic, hundreds of fans seemed to like the change. They largely agreed that Kimberly looked “fabulous” and “younger” with her new hair.

Usman’s Mom Doesn’t Want Him to Marry Kimberly

As shown on “90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After,” Kimberly is currently dating 33-year-old Usman “SoljaBoy” Umar.

They met through social media after Usman split from his wife, “Baby Girl” Lisa Hamme. Kimberly’s first title was as Usman’s No. 1 fan, but she upgraded to girlfriend and became his potential fiance after she agreed to be in a plural marriage.

Kimberly and Usman hit a major snag in their relationship on the October 23 episode of “90 Day Fiance” after Usman’s mother refused to give them her blessing.

She said she would only agree to the relationship if Kimberly was Usman’s second wife, not his first.

Kimberly held her ground, saying she came second in her previous relationships.

“Then it’s over,” Kimberly said, ending the relationship. “I’m not gonna be the second wife. I can’t. I can’t let myself be like that.”

“I won’t be anybody’s second anything,” she added. “Getting the title of the first wife is so important to me because in previous relationships, I always came second. Always. I was always pushed to the side, and I’m not gonna let that happen to me again.”

Usman Was Upset Kimberly Broke Up With Him

Usman didn’t like that Kimberly threatened to leave the relationship, calling her comment “disrespectful.”

He claimed that he could have any woman he wanted — that there were beautiful and sexy women all around him — but he chose to be with Kimberly because of their love.

“So am I ugly now?” Kimberly asked, before walking away.

Usman argued Kimberly would be the one who stood to lose something if the relationship ended — not him.

“Telling me we should break up? At your age? If we break up, do you think I have anything to regret?” he said. “You need to understand that I don’t need anything from any woman.”

Kimberly was heartbroken over Umsan’s comments. She went back to her hotel room alone and sobbed.

“I’m not doing this. He doesn’t deserve it. I’m tired of the little f****** comments. Like he’s doing me a favor,” she told TLC cameras. “Let him find one that’s as good as I am.”