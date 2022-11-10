Former 90 Day Fiancé Star Defends Larissa Amid Housing Dispute

Shortly after moving, Larissa Lima of “90 Day Fiancé” claims she can no longer live in her house.

Lima began worrying her fans with her Instagram story, which featured footage of her crying and wheeling a suitcase down the sidewalk. She wrote, “I don’t have a place to go.”

On October 26, Lima posted a photo posing in front of a moving truck with the caption, “Goodbye Las Vegas.” Tagging boyfriend Eric Nichols, Lima asked her followers where they thought they were moving. In a since-deleted Halloween post with Nichols, Lima tagged her location as Colorado Springs, Colorado.

Lima and Nichols appeared on season 5 of “90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?” after Lima’s divorce from Colt Johnson. Lima and Nichols’s relationship has been on and off since 2019.

’90 Day Fiancé’ Season 2 Star Cassia Tavares Spoke Out Against Eric Nichols

Cassia Tavares, who was featured in season 2 of “90 Day Fiancé,” is a friend of Lima’s and took to her Instagram story to discuss the situation.

“What happened today is that she was kicked out by Eric. She was living in Las Vegas. Eric moved to Colorado with her,” Tavares explained to her followers. “I felt like since she got there, she started being really depressed, talking weird stuff about herself, having low self-esteem, feeling down. And today she was kicked out for no reason.”

Tavares stated that she confronted Nichols after seeing Lima’s Instagram stories. “It was the first time I spoke to him, but I know it’s not the first time he treats her like this.” Tavares shared that Nichols did not respond to her messages and blocked her account. She also expressed concerns about Lima and her living situation, as she does not have family or friends around her.

Tavares voiced her frustration with Lima’s partner, calling him “narcissistic” and “a coward.” “I’ll make my questions public, so maybe you will answer them,” she stated. “Why do you treat her like this? It’s not the first time. Why you took her out from Las Vegas to your house to kick her out?”

“You just don’t do this to someone,” Tavares continued. “You just don’t kick someone out of your house, knowing that this person, this someone doesn’t have help. Doesn’t have family there, doesn’t have friends. She only had you. She trusted you and you again just didn’t care about her.”

Tavares mentioned Lima had a consultation with a psychologist, as she had been “struggling mentally.” Tavares continued to address Nichols in her video, saying, “I don’t think you deserve her, as a friend, as a partner, whatever relationship you guys had, whatever dynamic you guys had. You don’t deserve her.”

Eric Nichols Sparked Concerns About Larissa Lima on His Instagram Story

Tavares shared one of Lima’s stories and wrote, “she can’t even speak her mind because the coward threatens to call the cops on her, after all she’s done for him without asking anything in return. He’s behaving just like her ex-husband Colt.”

Finally receiving an update from her friend, Tavares shared that Lima was safe. “She’s looking for a hotel to spend a few days. All I know Eric is delusional, manipulative and an abuser. He’s also ungrateful, because Larissa helped him make a lot of money. So I hope she never speaks to him again.”

Nichols broke his silence on his Instagram story. Sharing a screenshot of comments on his post, he played Post Malone’s “I Fall Apart” and wrote, “Y’all need to stop questioning me as Larissa is laying in bed safe & sound. instead of giving me heat, you need to DM Larissa (who has me blocked) the #suicidepreventionhotlines.” He continued to post to his story, mentioning mental health awareness.