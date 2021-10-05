Why 90 Day Fiance Fans Are Defending Steven Johnston

“90 Day Fiance: The Other Way” fans had plenty of thoughts about Steven Johnston’s behavior during the October 3 episode of the TLC reality series. The episode began with the Utah native and his Russian girlfriend Alina Pop moving into their new apartment in Turkey. Steven expressed some unease about their decision to live together, and Alina shared her disappointment that he wasn’t ready to get married.

After they finished checking out their new apartment, the couple headed to a nearby park. While they were sitting together on a bench, Steven — who is a Mormon — told Alina that he wanted to do a “companionship inventory” with her. He said that it was something that Mormon missionaries do. According to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints website, the practice involves setting relationship goals, resolving conflicts, and discussing “any challenges that may be keeping your companionship from working in unity.” Before Steven and Alina could begin, they were interrupted by a group of stray dogs.

Some Fans Defended Steven Over the way He Dealt With the Dogs

Steven tried shooing the dogs away with his hands before lifting up his foot and pushing one of the canines with it. “Get out of here, dogs,” he said. “Get out of here. We’re having a special moment.” One fan shared a screencap of Steven and the dogs on “The 90 Day Fiance” subreddit along with a title reading, “The moment my hatred for Steven grew more than I thought it could.” Some Redditors shared the original poster’s reaction to his actions. “I thought it was so cute when the dogs came up and then Steven went and put his foot on a dog and I was worried he was going to kick it,” read one response. “I bet you he would if cameras were off. I’m was like, you better get your foot off that dog!”

However, others came to Steven’s defense. “I’ll probably get downvoted for this, but having lived in a neighboring country to Turkey, you really don’t want those stray dogs anywhere near you,” wrote one person. “You don’t want to touch them with your hands, and he didn’t kick the dog, but seemed to gently push it off with his foot.” Some fans confessed that they also wouldn’t have wanted the dogs around them. “I love dogs too, but I don’t touch strays or want them close to me,” read another comment.

Fans Had Plenty of Complaints About Steven's Other Behavior





Alina said that she felt betrayed when Steven confessed to going on dates with other women after she had asked him not to. She also learned that a trap that she and her friend Masha had set for him had worked — Masha messaged Steven, and he responded with a flirty invitation. Alina decided to keep testing his fidelity by asking Masha to continue communicating with him.

Alina tried to get Steven to promise to quit spending time with his female friends, but he wasn’t ready to cut them out of his life to keep her happy. “Even Jesus had girls who were friends, you know,” he argued. He also upset Alina by telling her that he was not a virgin after an awkward wine tasting where he stuck his tongue down inside a glass and gargled his wine.

One popular thread on the “90 Day Fiance” subreddit featured a photo of Steven with his tongue in the glass and the title, “This guy is revolting in every sense of the word! He’s a liar, a cheater, a hypocrite and then there’s this. Need I say more?!” Many fans agreed that it was hypocritical for Steven to say that he couldn’t drink wine due to his religious beliefs when he had confessed to having premarital sex. “Such a hypocrite! He’s guilting her for wanting to swallow wine but he’s having sex out of wedlock while they were a couple,” read one comment. “That wine scene shows he has to be dramatic and disgusting,” another person remarked. “He could have just tasted it and said no thanks.”

Fans can see if Alina decides to keep sticking it out with Steven when the next episode of “90 Day Fiance: The Other Way” airs Sunday at 8 p.m. Eastern time on TLC.