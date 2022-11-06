‘90 Day Fiancé’ Star’s Petition For Another Reality Show

Biniyam Shibre of “90 Day Fiancé” is looking to expand his horizons on television.

A Sum of Us petition was launched for Shibre to be featured on “Dancing With The Stars.” The campaign was created by an individual named Dusty White.

The petition page calls Shibre, “a graceful, fantastic dancer, athlete, and musician.” In addition to mentioning his starring role on the TLC network, Shibre “is a new MMA fighter, who has won all his matches so far. He is a lovely family man.”

The petition’s description concludes with, “‘Dancing With The Stars’ needs Bini!”

Under the section to explain the importance of this campaign, it states, “Bini is such an impressive dancer and athlete, it would be a shame if he could not display his skills on ‘Dancing With The Stars.'”

The petition has garnered more than 1,000 signatures so far. A few individuals left their reasons for signing, with one reading, “He’s so talented, so much to offer, amazing/jaw dropping dancer, amazing heart, loves his family, and wants nothing more than to give back to his home country, Ethiopia. What can’t he do?”

Shibre took to his Instagram story to share the petition himself, writing, “Thank you for this… please sign it if you want to see me in Dancing With the Stars.”

Biniyam Shibre First Appeared on Season 2 of ’90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way’

Fans of the TLC franchise will recall meeting Shibre and his wife, Ariela Weinberg on season 2 of “90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way.” Weinberg met Shibre in his home country of Ethiopia and soon found out she was pregnant after three months of dating.

Weinberg returned to the United States, but ultimately decided to give birth in Ethiopia with Shibre. The couple welcomed their son, Aviel, in 2019. The family stayed in Ethiopia, where Shibre proposed to Weinberg.

The couple returned for season 3 of “90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way,” which featured their physical distance when Weinberg and their son traveled to New Jersey for a surgical procedure and Shibre remained in Ethiopia.

Shibre and Weinberg were back on television in season 9 of the original “90 Day Fiancé,” when the family of three made the move to the United States. The show captured the family’s adjustment to the new environment and their 2021 wedding, as well as Shibre’s aspirations to become an MMA fighter.

Biniyam Shibre’s Next MMA Fight Is Scheduled in December

Shibre’s training appears to be paying off. His latest fight, in October 2022, added another win to his statistics. Winning in the second round of the fight, Shibre took to Instagram to celebrate.

“Thank you to everyone who has helped me who supported me and came to see me or wanted to come and see me. I’m so happy my dreams are coming true!” Shibre shared, along with photos of him in the ring. He also stated that his next fight is scheduled for December 17.

In the comments of his post, Shibre confirmed his undefeated status, winning all three of his fights so far.

Several fellow “90 Day Fiancé” cast members congratulated the fighter including Kimberly Menzies, Usman “Sojaboy” Umar, and Kobe Blaise.