PHOTO: 90 Day Fiance Star Looks Unrecognizable Amid New Boyfriend Rumors

Two “90 Day Fiance” stars might be dating and now one of them has revealed a brand new make-over.

Amira Lollysa revealed a new look on Instagram on December 28, 2021, and the fans were not loving it. The make-over was shared around the same time that fans noticed she’d been posting photos and making plans with a fellow “90 Day Fiance” star, David Murphey.

Here’s everything we know about Amira and David:

Fans Slammed Amira’s New Look as ‘Drag Queen’ comparisons Were Made

Amira took to Instagram to reveal a new look including bright red hair and heavy make-up.

“I don’t need a man,” Amira wrote on Instagram in late December, just a few weeks before posting a photo with a new man. “I don’t need anyone but myself. I am not BY myself. I am WITH myself! Women are so strong. Believe in yourself and you will get your happiness. I believe in each single one of you.”

The fans were not impressed.

“I thought this was a drag show flyer until I realized which page it was from,” someone commented.

“The start of another Darcy!” a fan wrote alluding to another 90DF star who has undergone plastic surgery. “What happened to her face,” another fan asked.

“I thought she was a drag queen. What happened to her? She was beautiful,” a fan wrote.

“I thought this was a man,” a fan wrote with a shocked face emoji. “Yikes! What happened to her face???? She WAS so pretty now,” a different person wrote.

“Girl you don’t need lip filler or anything else. Don’t fall for this Hollywood idea of beauty. Natural is best,” someone wrote. “Omg what next? If you believe so much in yourself, why drastically change who you are so much?” another fan wrote.

Are Amira Lollysa and David Murphey Dating Each Other or Just Good Friends?

On January 9, 2022, Amira posted a photo of herself with fellow “90 Day Fiance” co-star David Murphey with the caption, “Can’t wait for our road trip!”

The photo, paired with several Instagram Stories posted by both David and Amira has prompted fans to wonder if the two are dating now that both of their show romances have ended.

Fans had mixed reviews about their potential relationship. Some fans loved the pair together.

“They actually don’t look bad together here hmm lol,” someone wrote on Amira’s Instagram post.

“Wish you guys all the best. Age is just a number. Do whatever makes you happy others will get use to it,” another fan wrote.

“At least David is a good man! I’m happy for you,” a fan commented.

Other fans did not the potential matchup.

“Omg. you can do so much better than that Amira! Hes just aweful ! Couldnt stand him on the show,” a fan wrote with the vomit emoji.

“hope is just a friendship! U can get a better and richer sugardaddy!” another fan wrote.

“What in the 90 Day tarnation is this about?” someone else said.

David shared a video of the two together in Las Vegas, NV on January 8, 2022, saying the pair were “out for some fun.”

He also shared a video on December 9, 2021, the same day Amira posted her make-over. In that video, he is dancing in a casino with fellow 90 Day Fiance stars, Tom Brooks and Larissa Dos Santos Lima.

Amira appeared on “90 Day Fiance” season 8 with Andrew Kenton, the pair split shortly after being featured on the show, according to ScreenRant. David appeared on “90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days“ season 4 with Lana, with who he was eventually engaged, they too have split, according to ScreenRant.

There’s no official word on if the pair are dating.

READ NEXT: 90DF Fans Slam Darcey Silva for Getting More Work Done Following Turkey Makeover