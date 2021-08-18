‘Little People, Big World’ Star Amy Roloff Reveals Sad News Ahead of Her Wedding

Amy Roloff is just two weeks away from her wedding, but she has shared some sad news with her fans; she’s unsure that her 92-year-old father, Gordon, will be able to attend.

“My Dad. He’s 92. He’s been in the hospital for the last two weeks. Not sure if he’ll make it to our wedding. I’m glad he’s now getting better/stronger. But God knows and so I keep giving it up to him,” Roloff wrote on her Instagram Stories, according to People magazine.

Roloff is very close to her father, and has talked about him on “Little People, Big World,” many times. Her mother, Patricia, died back in September 2019. It’s been hard for Roloff to visit with her family in Michigan because of the pandemic. Of course, given her father’s age, she does try to see him when she can, and it’s no secret that she was hoping that he’d be able to watch her tie the knot with Chris Marek later this month.

“I’m just happy I’ll get to see him again in Michigan. Love my father,” Roloff added to her Instagram Stories.

Here’s what you need to know:

Roloff Last Saw Her Father in July

Last month, Roloff traveled to Michigan to see her family, and got to spend time with her dad.

“What a wonderful time and trip hanging out with my Dad in Michigan. A day trip we got to do together was a drive up to Lake Superior to see Pictured Rocks. Absolutely Gorgeous. What a wonderful site. And the fact that after all these years in Michigan neither one of us has been here. So I’m so thankful I could share this trip with him,” she captioned an Instagram post that featured photos of their time together.

It’s unclear why Roloff’s father was hospitalized or how his health is these days, but the mother-of-four seemed upbeat in saying that he was doing “better.”

In June, Roloff posted about spending time with her dad as well.

“The number of days I got to be w/ my Dad just don’t seem enough and yet I’m grateful for the last 7 days I got to hang out with him and share some special moments with. The best time every time. I’ve been coming up north and spending time at the cabin for so many years, it’s just a part of who I am. And it never gets old,” she captioned an Instagram post.

Roloff Has Been Focusing on the Positives Ahead of Her Wedding

Although Roloff will undoubtedly miss her father when she ties the knot, she seems to be enjoying the weeks leading up to her wedding and is focusing on the positive things in her life, as evidenced by her recent Instagram shares.

This past weekend, Roloff was feted with a bridal shower, attended by her family and friends.

“I’m blessed and thankful once again with very Good friends, my daughter-in-laws and Lisa and Debi. Had a good time at the bridal shower Lisa and Debi have to me. And oh some of the gifts will definitely add a little spice, if you know what I mean, and inspire me in the kitchen. Chris even made an appearance (cardboard form) and had a good time with,” she captioned an Instagram post, going on to thank the people that helped make everything happen.

Last week, Roloff enjoyed a girls trip a sort of lash hurrah before becoming a Mrs. for a second time.

