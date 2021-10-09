Amy Roloff Shows Off Halloween Costumes With Husband at Family Farm

Amy Roloff got into the Halloween spirit at Roloff Farms during its opening weekend, and the “Little People, Big World” star revealed that she plans to keep meeting fans at the pumpkin patch, even though it means spending a lot of time around her ex-husband Matt Roloff.

On October 7, Amy treated her Instagram followers to a series of snapshots taken at the farm. She was joined by her husband Chris Marek. He didn’t follow her lead by rocking multiple Halloween costumes for their photoshoot, which took place in front of a Roloff Farms sign. He did, however, show his support for the Roloff family’s business by rocking an orange shirt featuring its logo.

Amy modeled three different costumes, and one of them rubbed a few of her Instagram followers the wrong way.

Some Fans Criticized Amy’s Hula Girl Outfit

In the caption of her post, Amy promoted the farm and thanked the fans who have already visited it this October. “Nothing like going to a pumpkin patch in the Fall. The cool crisp air, crunch of leaves, pumpkins, wagon ride, activities and so much more,” she wrote. “It was a fantastic start last weekend at the farm. I always have a great time meeting all of you that come to the farm this time of year. Thank you. And what a fantastic reason to dress up in costume each day.”

In two of the pictures included in her slideshow, Amy wore a cheerleader outfit, complete with pompoms. She also rocked a Wonder Woman costume and dressed up like a hula girl. For the latter, she wore a grass skirt, coconut bra, white T-shirt, lei, floral bracelets, and a matching flower in her hair.

Amy’s post also included a video of her doing an imitation of a hula dance as a smiling Matt looked on. Many of her Instagram followers praised her costume picks, but there were a few complaints about the hula outfit. One person described it as “insulting” and suggested that Amy was “dishonor[ing] an ancient indigenous tradition.” “Agree. Culture should not be a costume. It’s disrespectful,” read another comment. A third critic complained that Amy’s video was “painful to watch.” However, the compliments outweighed the complaints, and many fans were quick to jump to her defense.

Amy & Chris Got Married at the Farm

Amy Roloff and Chris Marek got married on the Roloff family’s farm in August, and her ex-husband actually helped them prepare for the big day. This meant that viewers got to watch Matt and Chris joke around like best buddies on “Little People, Big World.” It was Matt’s idea to have the wedding at the farm, and Amy said that she was initially “very, very hesitant” to do so in a behind-the-scenes video. However, she pointed out that it was where she and Chris met and that it’s been a part of her life for decades. “I’m really glad that Chris can have a conversation with Matt, and he’s okay with going to the farm,” she said. But she wasn’t comfortable enough with the situation to invite Matt to the wedding, per People.

People also reported that fans will get to see Chris and Amy tie the knot in a TLC special that will air sometime this fall.