First Photos From Chris Marek & Amy Roloff’s Wedding Released

Amy Roloff and Chris Marek are married! The couple’s wedding took place on Saturday, August 28, 2021, at Roloff Farms in Oregon, two years after they got engaged. They ultimately decided to have their wedding on the farm — even though Amy no longer lives on the property due to concerns surrounding the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Much of the wedding planning and decision making has been featured on the current season of TLC‘s “Little People, Big World.”

“Our wedding day is a special day, but our marriage is a lifetime together. I’ll have the rest of my life with Chris and that makes me smile,” Roloff told People magazine in a statement.

“[It was challenging] planning a traditional wedding and all that typically goes into that, to what we want to have at our wedding. Sometimes it felt like the two clashed at times for me. But in the end, it’s about the two of us — Chris and I. It’s about combining our two lives together into one and sharing it with our family and friends,” she added.

The outlet released the very first photos from Roloff and Marek’s special day. Since then, more photos have been released.

Roloff & Marek Exchanged Vows in Front of 150 of Their Closest Family & Friends

Amy Roloff and Chris Marek are officially married, congratulations to the newlyweds!

Roloff chose a perfectly tailored white gown designed by Justin Alexander for her second wedding. Meanwhile, Marek looked dapper in a black tuxedo with a peach-hued boutonnière that matched the flowers in Roloff’s bouquet.

According to People magazine, there were 147 people in attendance, including all of Roloff’s kids and grandkids.

Roloff and Marek exchanged vows in a gazebo on the Roloff Farms property. And while the wedding had many traditional elements, the couple made a few tweaks here and there. For example, People reports that Roloff opted to walk down the aisle to a song called “Heart to Heart” as opposed to the traditional bridal march, “Here Comes the Bride.”

Following the wedding ceremony, the couple partied the night away with guests inside a huge tent that was set up on the property. They chose the song “At the End of the Day,” for their first dance.

Tori Roloff Shared Some Sweet Snaps From Roloff & Marek’s Wedding

Tori Roloff took to Instagram to congratulate her mother-in-law and Marek on their wedding day. The “Little People, Big World” star also shared some great pics from the day, including pictures of her own kids, Jackson and Lilah.

Amy Roloff had previously asked Tori and Zach if Jackson could serve as ring bearer at her wedding, according to Us Weekly. “I got a big question to ask of you. I want you to be in Mimi’s wedding,” Amy said in an episode of the family’s reality show that aired in July.

Amy also asked granddaughter Ember Roloff to serve as flower girl. The daughter of Jeremy and Audrey Roloff wore a pink dress and a crown of flowers as she walked down the aisle alongside her first cousin, Jackson. Audrey, who is pregnant with her third child, shared some photos and videos of the kids — who “hardly left each other’s side the whole night” — to her Instagram Stories.

