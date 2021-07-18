’90DF’: Andrei Castravet Catches Libby Potthast in a Lie

“90 Day Fiance” star Andrei Castravet said he couldn’t trust wife Libby Potthast anymore after he caught her in a lie in a preview for the July 18 episode of the hit TLC reality show.

A clip of the new episode was posted to TLC’s Facebook page, showing Castravet and Potthast getting into an argument during a family reunion after he discovered his wife hired a babysitter against his wishes.

The couple has one child together, a 2-year-old daughter named Eleanor. Up until recently, Castravet stayed home to take care of their child while Potthast went to work. As pressure mounded from Potthast’s family, Castravet decided to start working in the family’s real estate business in Florida, but Potthast found it difficult to fill her husband’s shoes and as the child’s main caretaker.

During dinner, Castravet’s sister-in-law Becky Potthast let it slip that Libby Potthast hired a babysitter.

“You literally f***ing stabbed me in the back,” Castravet, who originally hails from Moldova, told his wife.

“I talked with Libby about having a babysitter and we both came to an agreement that once the pandemic is over I can bring my parents and they can help us with Eleanor,” Castravet told TLC cameras in a confessional. “But we have decided not to have a babysitter and that was the bottom line.”

Less than 24 hours after TLC posted the clip to Facebook, it garnered more than 427,000 views. It also amassed 3,400 reactions and over 2,100 comments.

Reactions to the video were mixed. While some sided with Potthast, others agreed with Castravet’s argument.

“Andrei will not change,” one of the top responses reads. :”The way he gets up in Libby’s face with such aggression and anger 😮 is not cool.”

“Elizabeth is two-faced 😫 One time, she pretends like she has his back and then turns around and badmouth him to her obnoxious sisters,” another popular response read. “Elizabeth is the problem here.”

Castravet Accused His In-Laws of Being ‘Snakes’

The “90 Day Fiance” star was upset that Potthast went behind his back and didn’t tell him what she had done, though she maintained she was planning to tell her husband about the babysitter.

“I didn’t want to do this but you left me no choice,” she told him.

Castravet was worried that “strangers” were watching his child, but Potthast assured him the women she hired has watched her sisters children. He then realized that his sisters-in-law were probably behind his wife’s deception, especially since it was Becky Potthast who told him about the nanny in the first place.

“They’re acting like f***ing snakes,” Castravet told Potthast. “Don’t listen to them ‘cause she’s trying to f***ing set me up.”

Becky Potthast Said She Didn’t Know Her Sister Didn’t Tell Castravet About The Babysitter

Becky Potthast feigned ignorance, saying she was unaware Libby Potthast didn’t tell Castravet about the babysitter.

“If you did not slip with your babysitting remark over there, I would not know that she had somebody behind my back. Is that normal?” Castravet asked Becky Potthast.

Becky Potthast continued to defend her sister, saying: “Your marriage is not going to last if you don’t trust her.”

“Here I am defending my sister again to Andrei and trying to get him to see my sister’s point of view ‘cause he’s a very good manipulator and I had no idea that she never told him,” she told TLC cameras in a confessional.

To find out what happens next, don’t miss “90 Day Fiance” when it airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.

