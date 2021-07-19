’90DF’ Star Angela Deem Accused of Being ‘Textbook Abuser’

“90 Day Fiance” star Angela Deem was accused of being a “textbook abuser” when it comes to her husband, Nigerian native Michael Ilesanmi. The TLC personality faced allegations from fans on Reddit that she subjected her partner to “abusive tirades” that left his spirit broken.

“Michael’s spirit is completely broken – Angela is such a textbook abuser,” the original poster captioned the update.

“I am done watching anything featuring Angela. What does she not understand about treating someone with respect as a human? His silent treatment was NOTHING compared to her abusive tirades,” they continued. “Michael needs to leave her and withdraw all applications. And TLC needs to quit endorsing an abuser. Absolutely disgusting.”

A majority of fans agreed with the post. Out of at least 355 upvotes, it garnered an upvote from 98% of respondents.

“I can’t even watch this show any longer,” the most popular comment reads. “I have just been coming here for updates. It’s really sad that she’s been on as long as she has. She’s a pig.”

Some fans threatened not to watch the show anymore, saying they were disgusted by Deem’s antics. “She is vulgar, Rude and abusive,” they said. “I feel so bad for Michael, he may not be perfect but he is a decent man who is capable of love and has real feelings.”

Fans Were Not Pleased With the Phone Sex Scene

Since Deem and Ilesanmi live in different counties, they like to engage in their version of phone sex to keep their intimacy alive. After getting her weight loss surgery and breast lift, Deem was ready to show off her new body to Ilesanmi. She even put some flowers in her hair the occasion, drawing herself a bubble bath and lighting some candles.

“You know, me and Michael, the furthest we went to having phone sex, Michael shakes his weenie,” Deem told TLC cameras in a confessional. “To him, that’s phone sex. Show him my boobs… It’s time for Michael and I to reconnect sexually even though we are thousands of miles apart.”

The scene unnerved fans on Reddit, especially when Deem told Ilesanmi her clitoris was “on fire.”

Deem Was Accused of Being a Scammer

While Deem met with a psychic to find out if Ilesanmi was scamming her, the 55-year-old Georgia native was accused of frauding her husband by a former “90 Day Fiance” cast member.

Usman Umar, who notably called his ex-girlfriend Lisa Hamme “Baby Girl,” said Deem was running a racket.

“The Biggest Scammer on that 90 Day Fiance’s Show on TLC was not Lisa,” Umar wrote in a screenshot shared by the Instagram account Mommy Says Bad Words. “All she [did] was to come to Africa [to] record the show with him and go back to the U.S. to enjoy the benefit alone.”

“Don’t forget she stops him from using social media apps,” he continued. “Michael has No Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok or Snapchat. The only app he uses is Whatsapp just to communicate with her.”

To find out what happens next, don’t miss “90 Day Fiance” when it airs Sundays at 8 p.m. Eastern time on TLC.

