’90DF’ Star Angela Deem Battles Love Triangle Rumors

There might be more than meets the eye when it comes to “90 Day Fiance” stars Michael Ilesamni and Angela Deem. The 55-year-old Georgia native has lost more than 100 pounds since undergoing weight loss surgery, but her relationship with her husband seems more strained than ever. Based on screenshots obtained by ScreenRant, it seems like the couple is still together, but rumors have swirled that there might be a third person involved.

Although Michael and Angela are officially husband and wife, he’s not living in the U.S. just yet. Their long-distance relationship was tested when Angela decided to get plastic surgery to remain youthful instead of spending the money on fertility treatments to have a baby with her husband. While Michael has acquiesced to most of Angela’s requests over years, he showed a change in demeanor once she went against his wishes to appear younger.

TLC viewers watched Angela smashed a cake in Michael’s face, get jealous over him looking at other women and choose to undergo weight loss surgery while neglecting Michael’s fears — as well as many other questionable choices — but now there are rumors that there’s another man involved.

Angela Has Been Spotted With Other Men

Angela might be from Georgia but she’s been spending plenty of time in Los Angeles since she’s obtained a slimmer figure and continued to improve her looks.

According to SoapDirt, Angela posted a screenshot of a Facetime photo that showed Angela with a lawyer named Jason Caperna. Michael was the other person on the call, and Angela put an emoji of a crown on her head and Michael’s. As noted by the publication, some fans suspected that Angela might be romantically involved with the lawyer. Angela was also spotted partying with “Vanderpump Rules” stars Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright, as reported by ScreenRant.

Under their contracts, “90 Day Fiance” stars usually aren’t allowed to say if they have split from their partner before the season they’re on ends. In the case of Angela and Michael, it seems the Georgia grandmother might have accidentally confirmed that she’s still with her Nigerian husband based on some of her recent Instagram stories.

Angela Showed Off Her Slimmer Figure on TikTok

Angela isn’t shy about showing off her new body. In addition to using her Instagram account to connect with fans, Angela also likes to post videos of herself on TikTok.

Last week she posted a clip of herself dancing with one of her granddaughters, which garnered more than 19,000 views. “meemaw’s girl raylin,” Angela captioned the video.

Many of the star’s followers praised her new looks. They told her she was a great grandmother and that she looked amazing.

The weight loss might have helped Angela out financially. Since her successful surgery, Angela has become a spokesperson for FlatTummy. “Apple Cider Vinegar gummies are made to support weight management and they provide a HUGE energy boost that I’m sure everyone can use this time of year and so much more,” she wrote on the post, garnering more than 4,000 likes.

