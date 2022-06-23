‘Counting On’ Fans Are Flipping Out Over Anna Duggar’s Latest Tweet

Anna Duggar sent the internet into a tizzy when she tweeted her plans for her birthday and the anniversary of the day she got engaged.

“Officially 34. Fourteen years ago I said, ‘YES!’ Road-tripping to visit my bestie. ‘Even If’ by Mercy Me on repeat. ‘Jesus, I will cling to You come what may,'” the tweet read. Fans assumed that Duggar was on her way to visit her husband in jail.

According to InTouch, however, the Washington County Detention Center in Arkansas does not allow in-person visits due to COVID-19 protocols.

Josh Duggar was found guilty of child pornography charges in December 2021 and was sentenced a few months later. On May 25, 2022, Judge Timothy Brooks sentenced Josh to 151 months in prison.

Josh is being held at a jail in Arkansas as he awaits transfer to a federal prison, according to Us Weekly.

Josh and Anna have seven children together and, as evidenced by a letter that she wrote to the judge overseeing her husband’s case ahead of his sentencing, she has chosen to stand by him.

“Joshua and I met nearly 16 years ago. As our friendship grew over the next two years, I saw what I know to be even more true today—that Joshua is considerate, respectful, quick to forgive, patient, and genuinely the kindest person I know,” the letter read, in part.

‘Counting On’ Fans Encouraged Anna to Leave Her Husband & Cautioned Her Against Staying in a Relationship With Him

Anna attended most if not all of her husband’s court hearings and had been seen walking hand-in-hand with him into the courthouse ahead of his conviction. Despite the fact that Josh will be spending the next decade plus in prison, Anna doesn’t seem to have any plans to divorce him.

“[Anna] won’t move on with another man. They don’t believe in divorce. … She’s going to stand by her husband and she’s going to continue raising their kids to the best of her ability,” a source told Us Weekly.

Following her tweet about going to see her “bestie,” several people took to social media to share their opinions on her relationship.

“Oh Anna run away as fast as you can,” one person wrote.

“Anna, please, please stop. Open your eyes. Protect your children. Protect yourself. Read the Bible for yourself and find out what God really says about divorce. Find out what God says about loving your wife! Get out while you can and PROTECT your children,” another comment read.

“Please PLEASE as a birthday gift to yourself- please get yourself and your precious children out of that situation! Not only was he unfaithful to you but he cause irreparable harm to children,” a third Twitter user added.

“Everyone makes mistakes and 14 years ago you made a horrible one. You didn’t know then but now you do. You can fix your mistake. Everyone would understand including God,” read a fourth comment.

Josh’s Cousin Amy Duggar Thinks Anna Should Leave Him & Told Her So in an Instagram Post

An extended family member of the Duggar clan has spoken out about her feelings on Anna staying with Josh and she’s hoping that Anna changes her mind.

“Anna, I feel for you. No woman wants to be in your shoes. You’re faced with an impossible decision and you’re being surrounded by the wrong kind of support,” Amy captioned an Instagram post on May 17, 2022.

“Someday your kids will be old enough to understand what kind of guy their father really is. You can’t protect them from the truth for forever,” she added.

Amy tagged Anna in the post though Anna did not appear to respond publicly.

