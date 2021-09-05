Are Ariela & Biniyam Together in the U.S. or Ethiopia?

“90 Day Fiance: The Other Way” stars Ariela Weinberg and Biniyam Shibre met in Ethiopia when she was there on vacation but things quickly turned serious when Weinberg discovered she was pregnant.

Are Weinberg & Shibre Together in the U.S. or Ethiopia?

There isn’t definitive proof that Weinberg, 30, and Shibre, 32, are together in the U.S., but there have been some telling clues that were uncovered by fans. Screenrant first compiled the hints, noting that Weinberg and Shibre were both spotted in New York.

Weinberg was tagged on Instagram after she got injections at Dolce Aesthetics in New York on August 22. The star underwent masseter muscle reduction, which helps with TMJ, grinding, headaches and can improve the appearance on the jawline. She also got lip fillers at the appointment.

Shibre Was Also Spotted in New York

As first noted by Screenrant, Shibre had a wrestling gig with Flex Fight Series in New York.

“We have TV Personality @biniyam_shibre ready to take the cage 🔥,” they wrote in August. “Some of you may know him, if not head over to his page and give him a follow.”

Furthering the possibility that Shibre is in New York, a fan on Reddit claimed they saw the Ethiopian performer at a Manhattan restaurant in August. If the person’s post was authentic, viewers might see Shibre and Weinberg in the Big Apple on future episodes of “90 Day Fiance: The Other Way.”

“I was just ordering some takeout from a restaurant here in downtown Manhattan, and someone told me the upstairs is closed off because they’re filming some reality show,” they wrote. “Well anyway, fast forward to me waiting around like a total goon to find out who it is, and I see Biniyam walk downstairs and right by me!”

The fan wrote that Shibre is “very handsome” in real life.

“Someone at the restaurant told me that he and Arielle are staying here indefinitely and are considering moving here, but they were talking about how they don’t have jobs,” they added.

Shibre & Weinberg Are Planning Their Wedding

Shibre and Weinberg got engaged while in Ethiopia, but they haven’t tied the knot just yet. When it comes to wedding planning, they’re having a hard time on deciding where to have the ceremonies since their friends and families live in different countries.

“It remains to be seen,” she told Us Weekly about their wedding plans. “I’ll leave that one on a cliffhanger.”

Previous seasons of “The Other Way” showed Weinberg staying in Ethiopia to have her child, a boy named Avi, 19 months. But Weinberg and Shibre soon discovered they have different ideas when it came to raising their son. They fought about what religion to raise Avi; Weinberg is Jewish and Shibre is Christian. When it came to the baby’s circumcision, Weinberg almost didn’t go through with it.

The premiere of season three showed Weinberg and Shibre hired a nanny, but the bombshell of the episode was when Weinberg told Shibre her Argentinian ex-husband — the mononymous Leandro — whom she was married to for 10 years would be staying with them.

She called Leandro her best friend and said they talk all the time. Weinberg had also hidden a secret from Shibre. She stayed with Leandro in her native New Jersey while she was pregnant and never told her future husband.

To find out what happens next, don’t miss “90 Day Fiance: The Other Way” when it airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.

