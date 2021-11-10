Jeremy & Audrey Roloff Share First Photos of Newborn Baby

Former TLC stars Jeremy Roloff and his wife Audrey Roloff have welcomed their newest addition — a baby boy. Audrey announced the exciting news on Instagram on November 9, 2021.

“It’s a BOY!!! Welcome to the world Radley Knight Roloff. Born 11.8.21 at 6:32 am 9.1 lbs 21.5 in and born en caul which was wild! I can’t wait to share his birth story with you soon. We are so grateful to God for answering so many specific prayers in regards to this labor and delivery. A word that I had been praying over this birth was ‘harmony.’ And it truly was one of the most harmonious experiences,” Audrey captioned a post that included several photos of the new baby.

Jeremy and Audrey are parents to a daughter named Ember and a son named Bode. They announced that they were expecting their third baby back in July. “We’re about to be a family of 5! Our little tie breaker is coming this November!” Audrey captioned an Instagram post at the time. The two decided not to find out the sex of the baby.

Here’s what you need to know:

Radley Was Born ‘en Caul’

Radley Knight Roloff was born on November 8, 2021, and while he’s a healthy (big) boy, his birth didn’t exactly go as planned. According to Audrey’s post, Radley was born “en caul.” That means that the newborn was still inside the amniotic sac at the time of birth. WebMD reports that having a baby born “en caul” is actually very rare.

“The baby sits inside this sac, growing and developing as the pregnancy progresses. Typically, when you’re about to go into labor, your amniotic sac bursts (your water breaks). Sometimes, women can go into labor and the sac doesn’t burst, causing the baby to be born en caul — completely inside a jelly-like bubble,” WebMD reports.

The site confirms that the baby is not in any danger and usually doesn’t affect the labor process (outside of the fact that the mother’s water doesn’t break).

What Does the Name Radley Knight Mean?

Jeremy and Audrey didn’t share the reason for choosing the name Radley Knight, but the name does hold a special meaning that could be special to the Roloff family. According to The Bump, the name means “meadow of reeds” or “red meadow.”

The name is very earthy, not unlike that of big sister Ember, whose name means “spark” or burning low.” Both names have a nod to the color red — either by way of a meadow or a fire.

Meanwhile, the couple’s middle child, Bode, has a German name that means “messenger,” according to Parents.

Radley’s middle name, “Knight” is English and means “warrior,” according to Baby Names. The baby’s full name translates to Red Meadow Warrior.

Fans who wish to follow along as baby Radley grows will have to follow his mom and dad on Instagram; Audrey and Jeremy decided to leave their family’s reality show, “Little People, Big World,” back in 2018. According to Good Housekeeping, they decided to focus on their family and other projects rather than move forward with the reality show.

