Bachelor Nation Star Sends Flirty Message to Sister Wives’ Christine Brown

Bachelor Nation star Josh Seiter reached out to newly single “Sister Wives” star Christine Brown. Christine separated from her husband, Kody Brown, in November 2021 after nearly 26 years of marriage. They were never legally married.

Christine posted a message on Instagram about her busy life. “Some days I feel like a mess! I just run around all day and at the end of the day I have no idea what I’ve done!” she wrote. The “Sister Wives” star included a photo of herself sitting on a stoop with her hand over her head while she made a confused face.

Josh — who is best known for appearing on Kaitlyn Bristowe’s season of “The Bachelorette” in 2015 — was one of the hundreds of people who piled into the comments section. “Gorgeous,” he wrote.

Some of Christine’s fans noticed the comment and accused Seiter of looking for attention.

“Please don’t start with her now, ur a clout chaser,” says one of the most popular comments. “She definitely deserves better than u.”

“Get you a glass of water if you are that thirsty,” another said.

Others noticed that Josh had connections to several reality TV stars, including “90 Day Fiance” stars Karine Martins, Yolanda Leak, and Avery Warner, as well as “Love After Lockup” star Lizzie Kommes.

“All you want is to prey on women that you think are vulnerable just so you can get a little spotlight for a second bc you don’t have any real talent,” wrote a social media user.

Christine didn’t publicly respond to Josh’s comment.

Josh And Karine Briefly Dated

Before he left his flirty comment for Christine, Josh and Karine dated for a few weeks. They called it quits after getting into a few arguments.

Josh claimed Karine didn’t like the Bachelor Nation’s activity on social media.

“She messaged me asking why I liked my ex’s post on Instagram,” Josh told In Touch Weekly. “I told her, me and Lizzie Kommes don’t talk anymore, and I simply saw the post and hit the like button and not to worry, but she seemed bent on fighting.”

Josh told In Touch Weekly that Karine’s ex-husband, Paul Staehle, also caused a problem while they were dating.

Christine Is Dating Again

Since leaving her husband, Christine is getting back in the dating game and it makes her feel like a “goddess.”

“If there happens to be a love of my life, boom! Sign me up. Of course, I’d love a love of my life. That would be great. But probably not yet. My energy’s not quite right for that situation,” she told Today.com, according to Yahoo.

Christine is looking to keep things light for now.

“I don’t want anything serious. I just want to have fun,” she told Today.com, per Yahoo. “I like my life too much to mess with any kind of a serious relationship. My life is wonderful, my routines are wonderful, I love it.”

The “Sister Wives” star feels the best she has ever felt.

“I just realized I’m a goddess,” she told Today.com, as noted by Yahoo. “I don’t know if it’s because I’m taking the right supplements or eating right, working out again. Gosh, it feels so good.”