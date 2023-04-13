‘Sister Wives’ Star Reveals Huge News As She Lives ‘in Bliss Every Day!’

Big news from a “Sister Wives” star just emerged and fans are going wild over it. Throughout the most recent season of the TLC show, fans watched as Christine Brown ended her marriage to Kody Brown. She sold her house in Flagstaff, Arizona, where the polygamous family was living, and moved back to Utah with her youngest daughter, Truely. Christine’s journey was not an easy one, as Kody was, at times, explosive toward her during the transition. Despite the difficult moments, Christine forged forward and now she seems to be living her very best life. She made a huge announcement on April 13 via her Instagram page that has everybody feeling quite celebratory.

Here’s what you need to know:

Christine Brown Is Engaged to David Woolley

Christine’s new Instagram post showed her smiling and leaning into her beau, David Woolley. There was a diamond ring on the ring finger of her left hand, and she revealed, “We’re engaged!” The “Sister Wives” star added, “David popped the question VERY romantically, and I said YES!” She added hashtags signaling he was the love of her life and her soulmate, and that she was embracing a new world. Her caption also noted she was “so excited and just live in bliss every day!”

TLC fans watched Christine and Kody’s split play out on-air during season 17, which aired from September 2022 to January 2023. In reality, however, Christine had announced her official split from Kody in an Instagram post on November 2, 2021. By the time the episodes featuring the split and move aired, Christine had already gotten fairly settled in Utah. She did not debut her relationship with Woolley until after the season 17 finale of “Sister Wives, although it was immediately clear this was a very serious relationship. In a Valentine’s Day Instagram post, Christine explained, “I finally found the love of my life, David.” She added, “The first time he held me close, it felt like my soul took it’s first breath. He’s wonderful and kind, incredible with my children and an adorable grandpa.” She also revealed, “I never dreamed I could find a love like this.”

Brown Gushed Over Woolley & Their Relationship

Christine shared additional details regarding the engagement and her relationship with People. The proposal came earlier in April, and she shared he “treats me like a queen and tells me I’m beautiful everyday.” The “Sister Wives” star added, “I’ve never been in love like this before and the world seems like a brighter place with him in it.”

While Christine has been focused on her new romance and her family, the “Sister Wives” polygamous family had endured additional significant changes. During the trio of “Tell All” episodes at the end of season 17, Janelle Brown revealed she, too, had decided to end her marriage to Kody. That technically left Kody with Robyn Brown and Meri Brown, but viewers knew his dynamic with Meri had been complicated for quite some time. In January, Meri revealed via Instagram she also had fully ended her relationship with Kody.