Concern Over Collin Gosselin Grows After Jon Gosselin Shares Thanksgiving Photo Without Him

On November 25, 2021, Jon Gosselin shared a photo of himself and his daughter, Hannah Gosselin, and wished his fans and friends a Happy Thanksgiving. However, fans were quick to notice that Jon’s son Collin was missing from the snap, and quite a few asked where the teen was.

According to Hollywood Life, Jon was granted sole custody of both Hannah and Collin in 2018, and he has raised them over the past few years. Jon doesn’t have much of a relationship with his other six kids, and it’s unknown how frequently Hannah and Collin actually see their siblings — or their mom, Kate Gosselin. “The kids occasionally speak to their sisters and brothers. But they have their own phones and talk to them when they like,” a source told Hollywood Life in May.

Jon has afforded his kids a life out of the spotlight, and he rarely shares pictures and updates on what they’re doing. However, when Jon does decide to share a snippet about his kids, fans love to see it.

Collin has appeared on his dad’s Instagram way less than Hannah, especially in recent months. Jon hasn’t given any kind of update on Collin since August.

Fans Are Concerned About Collin & Have Asked Jon Where He Is

While it’s entirely possible that Collin just wants to live his life without having his dad post photos of him on social media, there does seem to be growing concern over him, since his last social media appearance was more than three months ago.

“Where’s Colin,” one fan asked in the comments section of Jon’s post. There were several more just like this.

“Happy Thanksgiving! Hope Collin is doing well,” another wrote.

“She is so beautiful! Does Collin still live with you?” questioned a third.

“Hey where’s your son,” read another comment.

Although Jon hasn’t provided any kind of update on Collin, it seems that the concern could stem from the fact that Collin was previously sent away to a facility because he had “special needs.”

“Collin has special needs. [There’s] a fairly fluid diagnosis of what those needs are, but he needs to learn certain strategies to help him deal with things. This has been a struggle we’ve had for a very long time, and it’s one I’ve dealt with on my own. I’ve felt very alone in this. By the same token, it’s not something that has only impacted me or him – our entire family has been impacted,” former TLC star Kate Gosselin told People magazine in 2016.

However, Collin has been thriving over the past few years living with his dad, and it seems more likely that he just doesn’t want his pictures on Instagram more than anything else. Nevertheless, “Jon & Kate Plus 8” fans certainly hope the teen is doing well.

Collin Last Appeared on Instagram in August 2021

The last photo that Jon shared of Collin was back in August 2021, on the kids’ first day of school.

“First day of 11th Grade!!!! Good Luck Hannah and Collin!!! Love Dad,” Jon captioned a photo of Hannah and Collin, who were standing in front of two nearly identical cars — presumably gifts from Jon.

Fans absolutely loved seeing the kids, who are now all grown up.

“[Holy] cow it [doesn’t] seem like [it has] been that long ago… WOW…. Remember watching them in diapers,” one long-time fan commented on the post.

“11th grade! How is this even possible?!” added another.

“Wow! So grown up now,” a third comment read.

